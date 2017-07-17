FINA Awards Future World Championships Hosting to Russia and Hungary

The cities of Kazan, Russia and Budapest, Hungary were announced on Monday as the hosts of the 2022 and 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships after a vote of the FINA Bureau. The vote followed presentations from 4 bidders, with the two losing delegations coming from Hang Kong and Taipei City.

“All these cities/National Federations have worked very hard to present solid projects and I am sure that in any of them FINA would organise excellent Championships. Thank you very much to all the four bidders!”, stated the FINA President Dr Julio C. Maglione, before opening the envelopes with the winners’ names. “But we are in a sport organisation and there must be a winner. In this case, two winners!”, concluded Dr Maglione.

This outcome will mean that hosting for the two consecutive World Short Course Championships will follow the pattern of the last two long course championships – Kazan hosted in 2015 and Budapest is currently hosting this year’s World Aquatics Championships.

Last year, in a dramatic leadup to the 2016 Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked all winter sports federations to freeze preparations for major events in Russia and to actively look for alternative organizers. That request did not publicly extend to summer sport federations.

As for Budapest, the post-Olympic World Championship duties will make for at least a small substitute after the city withdrew itself from consideration for the 2024 Olympic hosting duties.

By the time Budapest hosts, 12 out of the last 14 World Championships events (long course and short course combined) will have been hosted in Eastern Europe or Asia.

Long Course Hosting History:

Year Date Edition Location Athletes Events Winner of the medal table Second of the medal table Third of the medal table
1973 31 August – 9 September I Belgrade, Yugoslavia 686 18 (m), 19 (f) United States East Germany Italy
1975 19–27 July II Cali, Colombia 682 18 (m), 19 (f) United States East Germany Hungary
1978 20–28 August III West Berlin, West Germany 828 18 (m), 19 (f) United States Soviet Union Canada
1982 29 July – 8 August IV Guayaquil, Ecuador 848 18 (m), 19 (f) United States East Germany Soviet Union
1986 13–23 August V Madrid, Spain 1119 19 (m), 22 (f) East Germany United States Canada
1991 3–13 January VI Perth, Australia 1142 21 (m), 24 (f) United States China Hungary
1994 1–11 September VII Rome, Italy 1400 21 (m), 24 (f) China United States Russia
1998 8–17 January VIII Perth, Australia 1371 26 (m), 29 (f) United States Russia Australia
2001 16–29 July IX Fukuoka, Japan 1498 29 (m), 32 (f) Australia China United States
2003 12–27 July X Barcelona, Spain 2015 29 (m), 33 (f) United States Russia Australia
2005 16–31 July XI Montreal, Canada 1784 29 (m), 33 (f) United States Australia China
2007 18 March – 1 April XII Melbourne, Australia 2158 29 (m), 36 (f) United States Russia Australia
2009 17 July – 2 August XIII Rome, Italy 2556 29 (m), 36 (f) United States China Russia
2011 16–31 July XIV Shanghai, China 2220 29 (m), 36 (f) United States China Russia
2013 19 July – 4 August XV Barcelona, Spain[1][2][3] 2293 30 (m), 37 (f), 1 (mixed) United States China Russia
2015 24 July – 9 August XVI Kazan, Russia[4] 2400 30 (m), 37 (f), 8 (mixed) China United States Russia
2017 14–30 July XVII Budapest, Hungary[5] 30 (m), 37 (f), 8 (mixed)
2019 9–25 August XVIII Gwangju, South Korea[6][7][8]
2021 16 July – 1 August XIX Fukuoka, Japan
2023 6–22 October XX Doha, Qatar

Short Course Hosting History

Year Date Edition Location Nations Athletes Events Winner of the medal table Second of the medal table Third of the medal table
1993 December 2 – 5 I Palma de Mallorca, Spain 46 313 16 (m), 16 (f) China United States Australia
1995 November 30 – December 3 II Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 57 350 16 (m), 16 (f) Australia China Brazil
1997 April 17 – 20 III Gothenburg, Sweden 71 501 16 (m), 16 (f) Australia China Sweden
1999 April 1 – 4 IV Hong Kong, China 61 516 20 (m), 20 (f) Australia Japan Great Britain
2000 March 16 – 19 V Athens, Greece 78 563 20 (m), 20 (f) United States Sweden Germany
2002 April 3 – 7 VI Moscow, Russia 92 599 20 (m), 20 (f) Australia United States Sweden
2004 October 7 – 11 VII Indianapolis, USA 94 502 20 (m), 20 (f) United States Australia Great Britain
2006 April 5 – 9 VIII Shanghai, China 117 578 20 (m), 20 (f) Australia United States China
2008 April 9 – 13 IX Manchester, Great Britain 116 607 20 (m), 20 (f) United States Australia Netherlands
2010 December 15 – 19 X Dubai, UAE 153 780 20 (m), 20 (f) United States Russia Spain
2012 December 12 – 16 XI Istanbul, Turkey 162 958 20 (m), 20 (f) United States China Hungary
2014 December 3 – 7 XII Doha, Qatar 174 968 22 (m), 22 (f), 2 (mixed) Brazil Hungary Netherlands
2016 December 6 – 11 XIII Windsor, Canada 172 22 (m), 22 (f), 2 (mixed) United States Hungary Russia
2018 TBD XIV Hangzhou, China
2020 TBD XV Abu Dhabi, UAE
2022 TBD XVI Kazan, Russia
2024 TBD XVII Budapest, Hungary

 

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "FINA Awards Future World Championships Hosting to Russia and Hungary"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
AvidSwimFan

Knowing how FINA criticized WADA for the probe into 🇷🇺, and its handling of dopers leading to the Rio Olympics, I don’t know 🤷🏾‍♀️ how to feel about offering another hosting responsibility to 🇷🇺 so soon. I can see how awarding Budapest was both a consolation for having to pull out of the Olympics bidding, and recognition of the work for the current World championship.

Is there somewhere to view the bids, to know Hong Kong and Taipei city were unworthy?

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
10 hours 28 minutes ago
Andy

Yeah, with everything going on with Russia, I’m surprised anyone would want to allow them to hold major sporting events right now. Most of these sporting federations have shifty things going on, and I think FINA does as well.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
6 hours 5 minutes ago
JUST SAYIN

FINA likely gets paid big by the Russian state to keep them hosting meets and doping punishments low. They probably offered more many than others were willing to pay

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
5 hours 59 minutes ago
completelyconquered

And, nothing changes.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
10 hours 30 seconds ago
Andy

Kazan and Budapest both recently hosted… There’s something fishy about this.
I don’t understand why the US has never hosted.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours 9 minutes ago
Andy

Whoops, seeing now US hosted short course in 2004, but I still don’t understand why it’s never hosted long course.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours 2 minutes ago
G.I.N.A

They never do & it’s worse for Track . Their 1st since the inaugrial Worlds in 83 will be in Oregon 2019 . They have hosted Gymnastics 79 & 2003 which is slightly better but not reflective of status esp after fhey gloomed all the worlds most successful coaches in that period .

When you guys when you guys emote about how successful the teams are & how great the US Swimming comunity is , remember Australia has done it 3 times & you zilch . That is pathetic & parasitic .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 27 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »