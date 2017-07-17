FINA Awards Future World Championships Hosting to Russia and Hungary

The cities of Kazan, Russia and Budapest, Hungary were announced on Monday as the hosts of the 2022 and 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships after a vote of the FINA Bureau. The vote followed presentations from 4 bidders, with the two losing delegations coming from Hang Kong and Taipei City.

“All these cities/National Federations have worked very hard to present solid projects and I am sure that in any of them FINA would organise excellent Championships. Thank you very much to all the four bidders!”, stated the FINA President Dr Julio C. Maglione, before opening the envelopes with the winners’ names. “But we are in a sport organisation and there must be a winner. In this case, two winners!”, concluded Dr Maglione.

This outcome will mean that hosting for the two consecutive World Short Course Championships will follow the pattern of the last two long course championships – Kazan hosted in 2015 and Budapest is currently hosting this year’s World Aquatics Championships.

Last year, in a dramatic leadup to the 2016 Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked all winter sports federations to freeze preparations for major events in Russia and to actively look for alternative organizers. That request did not publicly extend to summer sport federations.

As for Budapest, the post-Olympic World Championship duties will make for at least a small substitute after the city withdrew itself from consideration for the 2024 Olympic hosting duties.

By the time Budapest hosts, 12 out of the last 14 World Championships events (long course and short course combined) will have been hosted in Eastern Europe or Asia.

Long Course Hosting History:

Year Date Edition Location Athletes Events Winner of the medal table Second of the medal table Third of the medal table 1973 31 August – 9 September I Belgrade, Yugoslavia 686 18 (m), 19 (f) United States East Germany Italy 1975 19–27 July II Cali, Colombia 682 18 (m), 19 (f) United States East Germany Hungary 1978 20–28 August III West Berlin, West Germany 828 18 (m), 19 (f) United States Soviet Union Canada 1982 29 July – 8 August IV Guayaquil, Ecuador 848 18 (m), 19 (f) United States East Germany Soviet Union 1986 13–23 August V Madrid, Spain 1119 19 (m), 22 (f) East Germany United States Canada 1991 3–13 January VI Perth, Australia 1142 21 (m), 24 (f) United States China Hungary 1994 1–11 September VII Rome, Italy 1400 21 (m), 24 (f) China United States Russia 1998 8–17 January VIII Perth, Australia 1371 26 (m), 29 (f) United States Russia Australia 2001 16–29 July IX Fukuoka, Japan 1498 29 (m), 32 (f) Australia China United States 2003 12–27 July X Barcelona, Spain 2015 29 (m), 33 (f) United States Russia Australia 2005 16–31 July XI Montreal, Canada 1784 29 (m), 33 (f) United States Australia China 2007 18 March – 1 April XII Melbourne, Australia 2158 29 (m), 36 (f) United States Russia Australia 2009 17 July – 2 August XIII Rome, Italy 2556 29 (m), 36 (f) United States China Russia 2011 16–31 July XIV Shanghai, China 2220 29 (m), 36 (f) United States China Russia 2013 19 July – 4 August XV Barcelona, Spain[1][2][3] 2293 30 (m), 37 (f), 1 (mixed) United States China Russia 2015 24 July – 9 August XVI Kazan, Russia[4] 2400 30 (m), 37 (f), 8 (mixed) China United States Russia 2017 14–30 July XVII Budapest, Hungary[5] 30 (m), 37 (f), 8 (mixed) 2019 9–25 August XVIII Gwangju, South Korea[6][7][8] 2021 16 July – 1 August XIX Fukuoka, Japan 2023 6–22 October XX Doha, Qatar

Short Course Hosting History