FHSAA 1A State Champion Abby Burke Sends Verbal to Vanderbilt

Winter Park, Florida’s Abby Burke has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Vanderbilt University beginning in the fall of 2018, thus joining prospective teammates Lauren Thomas and Tonner DeBeer in the class of 2022.

“I chose Vanderbilt because of the amazing academics and a great group of girls and coaches that I can’t wait to be a part of! I love how driven the team and staff are and how the campus felt like home! Can’t wait to be a Commodore! #AnchorDown”

Burke is a senior at Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando; she swims year-round for Highlander Aquatic Club. At last year’s Florida High School 1A State Meet, she placed fourth in the 200 free (1:50.06) and sixth in the 100 back (56.48), and was a member of two state-champion relays: she led off the 200 medley relay (25.63) and anchored the 400 free relay (50.41).

Burke does her club swimming with Highlander Aquatic Club. At Winter Junior Nationals East last December, she competed in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. She also swam at the NCSA Spring Championship in March, adding the 50 back and 100 fly to the program and going lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 50 back, and 100 fly. This summer she competed at Nashville Futures in the 50/100/200/400 free; she was an A finalist in the 50 free and a B finalist in the 100/200 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.23

100 free – 50.72

200 free – 1:48.56

50 back – 25.46

100 back – 56.39

100 fly – 55.34

