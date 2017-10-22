Towson Opens 2018 Recruiting with Verbals from Suzannah Mills and Brooke Bollinger

The Towson University women’s swimming and diving team has received its first verbal commitments for the class of 2022 from Laurel, Maryland’s Suzannah Mills and Reading, Pennsylvania’s Brooke Bollinger.

Suzannah Mills

“I chose Towson University because I loved the team, the campus, and it didn’t take long for me to feel at home. I can’t wait to be a tiger!”

Mills swims for Rockville Montgomery Swim Club, where she excels in the long-axis strokes. She had an outstanding junior year, improving across the board in both short course yards and long course meters. She wrapped up her SCY season at NCSA Spring Championship with personal bests in the 200/500 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM. Likewise, between the Potomac Valley Swimming LC Senior Championships and NCSA Summer Championship, Mills posted best times in the 50/100/200/400 free, 100/200 back and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 58.53

200 back – 2:05.04

200 free – 1:53.91

500 free – 5:01.00

Brooke Bollinger

“Super stoked to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Towson University! 🐯 #gotigers”

Bollinger swims for Exeter Township High School and Lancaster Aquatic Club. She placed 24th in the 100 breast at the Pennsylvania AAA state meet, and she swam both the breaststroke and the 200 IM at the PIAA District 3 Girls AAA Championship. After high school season Bollinger swam at Chambersburg Sectionals, competing in the 50 free and 100 breast and notching a PB in the latter. She concluded the long course season with lifetime bests in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.88

200 breast – 2:22.53

200 IM – 2:12.26

50 free – 25.09

100 free – 54.11

