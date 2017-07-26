Federica Pellegrini Medals for 7 Straight World Champs in 200 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

EUROPEAN RECAP

Italy’s Federica Pellegrini raced past the field, including Katie Ledecky, to win gold in the 200 free. That was a huge swim for her, and somewhat unexpected based on how well Ledecky and McKeon swam in the semifinals and the Rio final, where Pellegrini finished fourth.

Pellegrini had her work cut out for her, sitting fourth at 56.41 at the 100 mark. She held tight on the third 50, and as Pellegrini does in the last 50, she careened past the leaders with a 28.82 final 50, nearly a full second faster than Ledecky’s. Her time was 1:54.73, the only time under 1:55.

Pellegrini has now won a medal in this race at the last seven World Championships.

2005 – SILVER – 1:58.73

2007 – BRONZE – 1:56.97

2009 – GOLD – 1:52.98 WR

2011 – GOLD – 1:55.58

2013 – SILVER – 1:55.18

2015 – SILVER – 1:55.32

2017 – GOLD – 1:54.73

She was not the only success for Italy on Day 4. In the men’s 800 free, Gabrielle Detti set a new European and Italian record at 7:40.77, winning the gold medal. Additionally, Gregorio Paltrinieri added a bronze in that race.

Besides the success of the Italians, Adam Peaty went the second-fastest time ever in the 50 breast to earn the gold medal. For the home nation, Laszlo Cseh grabbed silver in the 200 fly, while Katinka Hosszu and Liliana Szilagyi both made the 200 fly final for tomorrow night.

NATIONAL RECORDS, DAY 4

British record – Georgia Davies – 50 back – 27.49

British record – Max Litchfield – 200 IM – 1:56.64

Greek record – Andreas Vazaios – 200 IM – 1:57.98

Swiss record – Jeremy Desplanches – 200 IM – 1:56.86

Ukrainian record – Sergii Shevtsov – 100 free – 48.30

Finnish record – Mimosa Jallow – 50 back – 27.95

Italian record – Fabio Scozzoli – 50 breast – 26.91

Italian record – Gabriele Detti – 800 free – 7:40.77

Polish record – Wojciech Wojdak – 800 free – 7:41.73

Norwegian record – Henrik Christiansen – 800 free – 7:44.21

British record – 4×100 mixed medley relay – 3:41.56

EUROPEAN MEDAL TABLE