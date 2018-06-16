Estonian Free/Flyer Kertu Ly Alnek Verbally Commits to Florida State

Kertu Ly Alnek, who trains under Riho Aljand at the club team Ujumise Spordiklubi in Tartu, Estonia, has sent a verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles for the class of 2022. She will suit up with Adel Juhasz, Alexis Durlacher, Boglárka Bonecz, Hannah Womer, Ida Hulkko, Katherine Baker, Klaudia Greer, Laura Glerup Jensen, Lauren Hew, Maddie McDonald, Maggie Emary, Nina Kucheran, and Stephanie Holmes next fall.

“FSU was the best choice for me. They have a really strong class coming in and i’m [sic] thrilled to be a part of it. I’m very excited to start a new chapter in my life as a Seminole!”

Alnek is one of Estonia’s leading young swimmers. Her name is already inscribed in the record books four times, as a member of the women’s LCM 4×100 medley, SCM 4×100 free, SCM 4×200 free, and mixed SCM 4×50 free. She has a great deal of international experience, having swum for Estonia at everything from Baltic States Swimming Championships to European Junior Championships to European Championships to Short Course World Championships. At the 2016 Baltic States Championships in Tallinn, she won gold in the 50 free (26.31), 100 free (57.94), 200 free (2:08.77), and 50 fly (28.17). At 2016 Euro Juniors she made two semi-finals, placing 13th in the 50 free (26.28) and 14th in the 100 free (56.79); she also finished 21st in heats of the 50 fly (27.30).

Best SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 25.47 (22.94)

100 free – 54.85 (49.41)

200 free – 1:59.44 (1:47.60)

50 fly – 26.74 (24.09)

