In-State Talent Klaudia Greer Commits to Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles have picked up some more local talent with a commitment from Klaudia Greer. A resident of Florida, Greer will be making the trip to Tallahassee from nearby Tampa, Florida, where she trains with Tampa Bay Aquatics. She competed for Newsome High School during the FHSAA season.

Greer on her commitment:

“I chose Florida State because of the amazing coaching staff, abundant resources, and beautiful campus. The team was so welcoming and it is truly a program on the rise. I can not wait to be a Seminole!!!”

Greer’s Top Times:

50 yard free- 24.40

100 yard free- 51.19

200 yard free- 1:50.36

500 yard free- 5:05.12

Greer was featured in the Hockey Life November issue, which included the story of her return to form after battling a shoulder injury off and on for 3 years. She has expressed interest in becoming a pre-med student to follow in the footsteps of her doctor, Ira Guttentag, who performed her shoulder surgery.

Greer qualified for the Florida High School State Championships in each of the last 4 years. Her highest finish came at the 2015 meet, where she was the bronze medalist in the 100 free and placed 6th in the 200 free. She was a scorer in both individual events at the recent 2017 Florida 4A state meet, placing 9th in the 200 free and 14th in the 100 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].