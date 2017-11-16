Triton Series Postpones SPI Open Water Festival To Spring

Press Release courtesy of Open Water Planet, Murphy Boone, a SwimSwam partner

“It’s never a call that you want to make, but after looking at the forecast and talking with our safety team, we knew It was the right decision.” Those were the sentiments from Race Director Gregg Cross minutes after making the announcement to postpone the 2nd annual South Padre Island Open Water Festival on Nov 4. With winds forecasted to be 18-20 mph with 25+mph gusts, the Triton Series team issued an emergency meeting of its safety committee on Wed morning. After monitoring the conditions throughout the next few days, the team announced an official call Friday morning Nov 3.

“We know we are going to have a few people that are disappointed and feel that the more wind the greater the challenge, and compare the wind speeds to races in other locations. This event is not marketed as a rough water swim. The Open Water Festival was created to bring together the open water community and provide a race safe for swimmers of all abilities. Above all, our commitment is to safety; Safety of our swimmers, safety of our team on the water, and safety of all of the volunteers and spectators. It was a big part of our original focus behind this series, consistent safety…always.“ Gregg explained after officially announcing the postponement.

Sunday morning brought the expected high winds and by 9am a small craft advisory had already been issued by the Coast Guard, further confirming that the decision to postpone the Open Water Festival was the right call. Some of the swimmers that were registered made the journey anyway and spent the weekend with the Triton Team conquering the river at Schlitterbahn and enjoying the amazing kite surfing that the higher winds provided.

With the holidays approaching quickly, Triton announced this morning that the South Padre Island Open Water Festival will be rescheduled for the weekend of April 28-29, 2018. Registration for the new dates will reopen tomorrow, and swimmers previously registered will find their registrations still in good standing for the spring event.

“We are always striving to make every event the best it can be and the city of South Padre is already working with us on alternate locations to host the event in the case of a similar situations in the future. Their commitment to this festival and the open water community is strong. They know the potential this area has to be a year-round training center for our sport with multiple locations around the island to swim, and they are ready to showcase it to the world.” expressed Triton Series Director Casey Taker when asked about plans for the future.

More information on the South Padre Island Open Water Festival can be found at www.southpadreswim.com.

About Open Water Planet

Life is a series of uncertainty, those who are adventurous at heart thrive on this fact. Those with a truly open mind view the obstacles that are throw their way, simply as a chance to take their lives to the next level. Breaking preconceived barriers and pushing oneself just a little further each time, are among this type’s core trademarks. The knowledge that the world offers infinite opportunities to find and experience new places and things, this is the thinking of those who know the feeling of true freedom.

These are our kind of people………

Open Water Planet was created to provide the open water sports community a place to call their own. For though we are spread all over the world, we are alike in so many ways. We work hard, we play hard, we are probably having way more fun than 90% of the world. There is always an excuse to travel and the thrills are all the reward we need. Our pools have no walls and the lanes are ever changing. There are no limits to what we can accomplish, as a single person, as a community, as a planet.

OWP spreads it’s core message of never fearing the unknown through the company’s series of open water events, clinics, travel opportunities, community boards, training programs and gear. All specifically geared to help those passionate about the water attain their goals and get where they want to go.