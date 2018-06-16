Egyptian Record Holder Marwan El-Kamash Leaving Indiana Pro Group

Egyptian swimmer Marwan El-Kamash will be leaving the post-grad training group at Indiana, and in fact will be leaving the United States altogether. The move comes in spite of success in the pool, which includes setting Egyptian National Records in both the 200 and 400 free at last year’s World Championships. Rather than by choice, per se, sources tell SwimSwam that he’s leaving because his visa to stay in the United States has expired, and he has been unable to get it renewed.

El-Kamash started his collegiate career at South Carolina, where he was an All-American, before transferring to Indiana for his senior (athletic) season in the summer of 2016. At Indiana, he won more All-American awards, finishing 7th in the 500 free as a senior in 2017.

At last summer’s World Championship meet, El-Kamash finished 9th in prelims of the 400 free, missing qualifying for the final by .22 seconds (3:46.36). The 8th-place swimmer in that prelims race was American Zane Grothe, with whom El-Kamash has been training at Indiana.

El-Kamash qualified for the semi-final in the men’s 200 free with a 1:47.40 in prelims and finished 16th overall with a 1:47.41 in the semi-finals. That made him the only Egyptian male swimmer at Worlds to advance beyond preliminaries of any race (Farida Osman won bronze in the 50 fly on the women’s team).

SwimSwam reached out to El-Kamash earlier this week to ask about what his upcoming training plans were, but haven’t heard back as of posting.