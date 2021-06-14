Erika Pelaez Hits 1:01.36 100 Back, Moves To Ninth All-Time In 13-14 Age Group

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Erika Pelaez moved into the top 10 all-time in the girls’ 13-14 100 backstroke rankings during Day 2 prelims of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, producing a time of 1:01.36 to take over ninth place.

Pelaez, 14, won Heat 2 of the event with that showing, slicing almost a half-second off her previous best of 1:01.85. That time had previously ranked her 15th in the age group.

All-Time U.S. Rankings, Girls’ 13-14 100 Backstroke (LCM)

Regan Smith, 1:00.26 – 2016 Missy Franklin, 1:00.50 Phoebe Bacon, 1:00.81 Alex Walsh, 1:00.84 Levenia Sim, 1:00.94 Claire Curzan, 1:01.03 Rye Ulett, 1:01.06 Elizabeth Pelton, 1:01.34 Erika Pelaez, 1:01.36 Isabelle Stadden, 1:01.48

Pelaez competes for Eagle Aquatics, based out of Florida, and ended up finishing 23rd overall in the event, just over three-tenths off of what it took to earn a berth in the semi-finals (1:01.02).

Pelaez entered the 2021 calendar year with a personal best time of 1:02.65, and has now been under that mark five times, including three sub-1:02. She also currently ranks third all-time in the age group in the 100 freestyle, having gone 55.51 in early March.

The only other swimmer younger than 15 in the field, Levenia Sim, ended up finishing 45th in 1:02.30. Sim ranks fifth all-time in the age group with her PB of 1:00.94.

In addition to Pelaez’s jump, two others moved up in the all-time 15-16 rankings in the women’s 100 back.

Berit Berglund, a 16-year-old from the Carmel Swim Club, clocked a time of 1:00.96 to take over 17th among 15-16 girls, having previously ranked 23rd with her 1:01.18 from last month.

Two heats prior, Fishers Area swimmer Jo Jo Ramey touched in 1:01.05, putting her 20th (briefly 19th, before Berglund’s swim) in the age group. Ramey had previously ranked 31st with her best of 1:01.54, set in March.

Berglund’s performance earned her a spot in the semi-finals, finishing 15th overall in the heats, while Ramey is the first alternate in 17th place.

Regan Smith, the 13-14 National Age Group Record holder and the #2 all-time among 15-16s, led the field this morning in 58.35.