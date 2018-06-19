Erika Brown Throws Down 59.1 100 Fly, 54.5 100 Free In Knoxville

2018 TNAQ June Invite

June 15-17, 2018

Knoxville, Tennessee

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Live Results

Tennessee’s Erika Brown, who’s coming off a breakout NCAA campaign with the Volunteers as a sophomore, put the country on notice over the weekend with some incredible swims at the 2018 TNAQ June Invite. After earning NCAA All-American status in all three of her individual events in March, including a pair of runner-up finishes in the 50 free and 100 fly, she threw down six long course bests and is now a major contender for a spot on this summer’s Pan Pac team.

In her primary event, the 100 fly, Brown had already gone a best time this long course season, having gone 1:00.13 at the Atlanta Classic. She dipped below the 1:00-barrier twice this weekend, clocking 59.77 in prelims before getting down to 59.15 in the final. The 19-year-old is now the 10th fastest American in the event this year.

Perhaps even more impressively, Brown knocked off 1.72 seconds from her 100 free best time, improving her 56.24 from the 2014 Junior Nats all the way down to 54.52. That swim puts her 5th among Americans this year, and moves her into the conversation to be on the 400 free relay moving forward at major international meets.

She also crushed big bests in the 50 free and fly, going 25.21 in the 50 free (8th among Americans) and 26.64 in a 50 fly time trial (5th among Americans). She also swam prelim bests in the 100 back (1:02.36) and 200 fly (2:18.44) before scratching the final.

OTHER NOTABLE RESULTS