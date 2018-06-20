Nick Alexander Posts 1:58 200 Back to Cap Off CSC Summer Invite

2018 CSC Summer Invite

Friday-Sunday, June 15-17th

Mizzou Auatic Center, Columbia, MO

Long Course Meters

Results

The 2018 CSC (Columbia Swim Club) Summer Invite was held Friday-Sunday, June 15-17th at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Missouri. The Mizzou swimmers at the meet showed up with some big swims, especially for a non-national level meet.

One of the best performances came from Nick Alexander, who dropped 2.18 seconds to post a 1:58.97 in the 200 back. Alexander, who will be a Mizzou Junior in the Fall, shattered his previous best time of 2:01.15, and landed himself 39th in the world this year, and 7th in the nation. He swam a very consistent race, taking it out in a quick 27.94, then posting splits of 30.28, 30.45, and 30.30 respectively. Alexander also threw down a lifetime best of 55.47 in the 100 back. While that time doesn’t land him quite so high in the world rankings for this year, it was a significant drop from his previous best time of 56.30.

Ann Ochitwa, who will be a Mizzou Senior in the Fall, went 26.65 in the women’s 50 fly, landing her in a tie for 9th in the nation this year, and 50th in the world. That time was just off Ochitwa’s best of 26.49 from last Summer. Haley Hynes, who will be a Mizzou Junior in the Fall, posted a 28.77 in the women’s 50 back. That time was slightly off her best of 28.50, and is 14th in the country this year, and 78th in the world.

Giovanny Lima, a redshirt-Sophomore for Mizzou in the 2018-2019 season, threw down a pretty quick trio of free events at the meet. In the 100 free, Lima touched in 51.13, which is just off his personal best of 51.01. Lima also posted a 1:49.77 to win the men’s 200 free, coming within a second of his best time of 1:48.94. Lima finished put his weekend with a 3:56.72 in the 400 free, only 3.5 seconds off his best of 3:53.20. He was out in 55.98 and posted 100 splits of 1:00.02, 1:00.82, and 59.90 on his last 3 100s.

Mikel Schreuders, a Mizzou Senior, took the men’s 100 free with a 50.97, a little ways off his best of 49.80. Micah Slaton (Mizzou Junior) took the men’s 100 fly in 54.12, and the 200 fly in 2:01.50. Those times were both close to his best times of 53.68 and 2:00.49.