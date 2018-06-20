USA Men Defeat Kazkahstan 11-4 For Second Straight Win At Super Final

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

BUDAPEST, Hungary – The USA Men’s National Team continued their strong start at the FINA World League Super Final with an 11-4 win over Kazakhstan.

Hannes Daube (Long Beach, CA/Orange Lutheran HS/North Irvine WPC) scored a game high three goals and was named match MVP. Alex Roelse (Maarssen, Netherlands/UCLA/NYAC) scored two goals as well. McQuin Baron (North Tustin, CA/USC/NYAC) recorded 9 saves in net.

Team USA will take on Croatia on Wednesday at 9:15am et/6:15am pt for a chance to win the group. The match will stream LIVE on FINA TV, click here to watch (subscription required). Click here to watch a replay of the USA-Kazakhstan match. For more information on the FINA World League Super Final, click here.

Team USA jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first quarter and led 3-0 midway through the second quarter. Kazakhstan ended Team USA’s run with back-to-back goals to close within 3-2 with 3:28 left in the quarter. It was the closest Kazakhstan would get as Ben Hallock (Westlake Village, CA/Stanford/LA Premier) quickly answered with a goal from 2 meters and Roelse would add another on the power play to take a 5-2 lead at halftime.

The second half began with a scoring drought as neither team were able to generate much offense until Daube ripped home a power play goal with 2:10 left in the quarter and he would add another on the power play late to increase the lead to 8-2. Team USA continued to pull away as they outscored Kazakhstan 3-2 in the fourth period as they went on to win 11-4.

Team USA went 7/19 on power plays while Kazakhstan was 0/11 on power plays and neither side attempted a penalty.

USA – 11 (2, 3, 3, 3) H. Daube 3, A. Roelse 2, B. Hallock 1, L. Cupido 1, A. Bowen 1, J. Hooper 1, M. Irving 1, M. Vavic 1

KAZ – 4 (0, 2, 0, 2) R. Ukumanov 2, M. Ruday 1, M. Shakenov 1

Saves – USA – M. Baron 9, A. Wolf 2 – KAZ – V. Shlemoy

6×5 – USA 7/19 (2 double) – KAZ – 0/11 (1 double)

Penalties – USA – 0/0 – KAZ – 0/0