Energy Standard Chooses Women’s Freestyle, Men’s Breaststroke as Match #7 Skins

2020 International Swimming League – Match 7

In the morning match of Thursday’s International Swimming League doubleheader, Energy Standard earned the right to choose both the men’s and women’s skins events for day 2 of the meet.

They have opted for the breaststroke events for men and freestyle events for women.

ISL Match #7 Skins Events

Men – Breaststroke (Energy Standard)

Women – Freestyle (Toronto)

Under new ISL rules for 2020, the winner of the medley relays on day 1 of the meet choose the strokes for the 50 meter ‘skins’ races on day 2 of the meet. In those ‘skins’ events, 3 rounds of 50s are held in succession with a short break, with the field being whittled from 8 to 4 to 2 swimmers.

The defending league champions were dominant in those medley relays, winning the women’s event by almost 3 seconds and going 1-2 in the men’s event, with the ‘A’ relay more than 3 seconds ahead of the ‘B’ relay.

That was part of a big team performance that saw Energy Standard jump out to a 71-point lead ahead of a soft field, buoyed by the return of the defending league MVP Sarah Sjostrom.

Team Scores After Day 1:

Energy Standard – 300 Toronto Titans – 229 Iron – 205 DC Trident – 141

With the advantage in skins, and teams still being a perfect 12-for-12 in winning the skins races that they chose, Energy Standard should cruise to victory on day 2 of the meet.

There is, however, the biggest potential upset in a skins race we’ve seen so far this season via their peculiar choice of the men’s breaststroke events. While Energy Standard does have the #2 and #3 men’s 50 breaststrokers from Thursday’s individual events Ilya Shymanovich and Felipe Lima, they’ll run head-long into one of the league’s breakout swimmers: Turkey’s Emre Sakci.

Sakci missed the World Record in the 50 breaststroke on Thursday by .04 seconds and led Ilya Shymanovich, the top Energy Standard finisher, by .39 seconds.

While Shymanovich is the better swimmer in the longer races, Sakci showed last week that he’s got plenty to advance through the rounds of skins – he was 25.7 in the third round of the event last week. That’s almost as fast as Shymanovich was in the individual 50 breast on Thursday.

But, with Florent Manaudou in the 50 freestyle available, it’s not clear that this decision was made with ‘maximizing points in this meet’ in mind, though we’ve seen a few teams in this dominant position make this sort of decision. It will, at least, be a more interesting battle to watch.

In the women’s event, Energy Standard had plenty of options. Their women’s sprint fly group is the best in the league, as is their women’s sprint free group.

In either case, they’d run headlong into Iron’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who has not yet lost a freestyle skins race in her ISL career.

The Energy Standard women were otherwise fairly dominant in freestyle ‘skins’ races last season, with Sarah Sjostrom winning in the Las Vegas finale and Femke Heemskerk joining her in several finals.

The big question is whether or not Energy Standard will use Sjostrom in this skins race. She missed the team’s last meet after a flareup of a back injury, and seems to be easing her way back into racing with just 3 swims (50 free and two relays) on Thursday. The format of the ‘skins’ event is one that would exacerbate a back injury as much as any event on the schedule, but maybe freestyle isn’t as much strain on her back as butterfly.

In either case, with 2nd-place Toronto not being a real contender in either event, while Energy guarantees of victory in the skins races are not there, they should feel confident about the chances of those events to seal up their team win.