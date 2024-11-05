Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emma Sticklen & Jillian Cox Using Fire From Trials Letdown to Fuel Hot Start to NCAA Season

Indiana vs. Texas

Youth and experience shined equally for the Texas women as the defeated Indiana in Austin on Friday night. 5th year (and 2x reigning NCAA Champion in the 200 fly) Emma Sticklen and freshman Jillian Cox both broke school records, with Sticklen breaking her own record in the 100 fly (49.62) and Cox breaking Evie Pfeifer’s 3-year-old 500 free record (4:34.41).

Both had hopes of making the Olympic team this summer but came up short. Now the two longhorns have used that disappointment to motivate their training and racing throughout this NCAA season.

