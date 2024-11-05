LSU Women Top the Podium in Tri Meet Against Tulane and Houston

UH vs. LSU vs. Tulane
- November 2nd, 2024
- Houston, Texas
- 25 yards (SCY)
The Louisiana State University women’s swimming and diving team came home with two more wins after battling Tulane University and the University of Houston in a tri-meet on Saturday.
LSU racked up 231 points against Tulane and 190 points against Houston, securing definitive victories over both teams and bringing their season record to 5-1. The Tigers won 12 of the meet’s 16 events, including both relays.
The scores of each head-to-head dual meet were:
- Houston 187, Tulane 113
- LSU 231, Tulane 69
- LSU 190, Houston 110
The meet was full of top performances from all three teams from start to finish, with multiple NCAA ‘B’ cuts being hit and a number of best times set on all sides.
Notable Results
- Five LSU swimmers landed NCAA ‘B’ cuts: Zoe Carlos-Broc (100 back – 52.38), Valeriya Egorova (100 back – 52.98, 200 back – 1:54.49), Sofia Sartori (200 back – 1:54.84), Reagan Osborne (200 free – 1:46.44) and Chloe Cheng (400 IM – 4:16.53).
- Three Houston athletes earned NCAA ‘B’ cuts: Lottie Cullen (200 back – 1:56.46), Evelyn Entrekin (100 breast – 1:00.75) and Henrietta Fangli (100 breast – 1:00.31)
- Emilia Waters, a diver for Houston, picked up an NCAA Zone Cut on the 3-meter, placing 4th with a score of 286.55. This marks her second Zone Cut of the year after scoring one on the 1-meter at an earlier meet.
- Tulane’s Catherine Russo set a new school record in the 50 free, throwing down a season-best time of 22.73 and breaking the previous record of 22.81 set by Mia Schachter back in 2016. Her performance also marked the fastest time in the AAC this season. Russo transferred over from Ohio State in the offseason and owns a best time of 22.04 from the 2023 Big Tens.
- The Green Wave saw three more swimmers post the top-ranking time in the AAC this season in their respective events, all of which fall within the top five times in program history: Maya Wilson (200 free – 1:47.67), Gwen Shaboz (200 breast – 2:13.84, 400 IM – 4:19.03) and Rafaela Sumida (1000 free – 10:04.05).
- Tulane’s 400 free relay team of Lise Coetzee, Russo, Olcaytu Hatipoglu and Wilson took 3rd in a time of 3:23.31, which is the top-ranking time in the AAC this season and is the 6th-fastest performance in program history.
- Cougars Adelaide Meuter and Abbie Alvarez went 1-2 in the 100 fly, posting times of 54.28 and 54.58, respectively.
- LSU’s Michaela de Villiers swept the sprint freestyle events, winning the 50 in a time of 22.55 and the 100 in a time of 49.33.
- Grace Palmer, a freshman Tiger, won the 200 breast by over three seconds, posting a time of 2:10.59.
Up Next
LSU is back in action this Friday, facing off against Alabama and Florida State on Nov. 8. Tulane and Houston both have a few weeks off before returning to competition; Houston will host the Phill Hansel Invitational Nov. 20-22, while Tulane heads to Ohio for the Magnus Cup Nov. 21-23.
