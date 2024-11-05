LSU Women Top the Podium in Tri Meet Against Tulane and Houston

UH vs. LSU vs. Tulane

November 2nd, 2024

Houston, Texas

25 yards (SCY)

Scores: LSU – 190, UH – 110 LSU – 231, Tulane – 69 UH – 187, Tulane – 113

Full Results

The Louisiana State University women’s swimming and diving team came home with two more wins after battling Tulane University and the University of Houston in a tri-meet on Saturday.

LSU racked up 231 points against Tulane and 190 points against Houston, securing definitive victories over both teams and bringing their season record to 5-1. The Tigers won 12 of the meet’s 16 events, including both relays.

The meet was full of top performances from all three teams from start to finish, with multiple NCAA ‘B’ cuts being hit and a number of best times set on all sides.

Notable Results

Up Next

LSU is back in action this Friday, facing off against Alabama and Florida State on Nov. 8. Tulane and Houston both have a few weeks off before returning to competition; Houston will host the Phill Hansel Invitational Nov. 20-22, while Tulane heads to Ohio for the Magnus Cup Nov. 21-23.