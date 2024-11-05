World Cup, Texas vs Indiana, & WVU/Cincinnati Dual Meet Cancelled | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we are discussing the World Cup, the Texas vs Indiana Dual Meet, and Michael Andrew training at Arizona State.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:52 Texas vs Indiana
- 15:38 World Cup Roundup
- 30:34 US Open
- 32:57 Michael Andrew Training at ASU
- 39:20 WVU/Cincinnati Dual Meet Cancelled
SINK or SWIM
- 52:04 Luka Mijatovic broke his 12th Career NAG this weekend… by the time he turns 17, will he break 12 more?
- 56:49 Will we see Chris Guiliano compete in the NCAA this season?
- 1:02:28 Will Gretchen Walsh have a better NCAA Championships in 2025 than she did in 2024?
- 1:07:44 Will we see Siobhan Haughey & Kate Douglass in LA2028?
- 1:14:39 Over/Under – 6.5 world records will be broken at SCM World Championships?
Guys you completely overlook the fact that there are likely to be very few good races if one team is suited and the other isn’t. They might as well just have an intrasquad