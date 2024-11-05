Winter Juniors Qualifier Stephanie Oiesen to Swim for University of Utah Next Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Stephanie Oiesen, a multi-time Speedo Sectionals finalist, will be heading to Salt Lake to swim for the University of Utah beginning in the fall of 2025.

“It is with great excitement and gratitude to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Utah!! I would like to thank my coaches, family, friends, and especially coach Jonas and the Utah staff for giving me this amazing opportunity in the next part of my journey. Get hype for the next 4, let’s go Utes!!!!!”

At the 2024 Speedo Sectionals in Austin, a long course meters competition, Oiesen earned a second swim in several of her individual races. Her best performance was in the 200 backstroke; she recorded a 9th-place finish and a personal best time of 2:21.28. Oiesen also placed 20th in the 50-meter free (27.35) and 23rd in the 100-meter free (59.41).

Oiesen also competed at the long course meters Georgia Block Invite in June 2024, where she won the 100 back and set a personal best time and Winter Juniors qualifying time of 1:04.45 in the event.

A native of Pflugerville, Texas, Oiesen has competed for Hendrickson High School’s swim team throughout her high school career where she has qualified for the UIL 5A State Championship for the past three seasons. At the 2024 State Championships in February, Oiesen posted personal best times in both of her races, taking 3rd in the 100 back (56.52) and 200 free (1:50.02).

Oiesen currently trains year-round with Nitro Swimming, primarily specializing in free and back. She was also selected to the Serbian Junior National team for the 2024-2025 season.

Best Times SCY

50 free – 24.06

100 free – 52.05

200 free – 1:50.02

100 back – 56.52

200 back – 2:01.74

A Division I program, the University of Utah used to compete in the Pac-12 Conference but was moved into the Big 12 Conference this season following realignment. At the Pac-12 Championships last season, Utah’s women’s team placed 6th overall among the eight teams in attendance.

Based on the results from the 2024 Big 12 Conference Championships, Oiesen’s top times would have placed her 15th in the 200 free, 22nd in the 100 back and 23rd in the 200 back, suggesting she’ll be in a position to score some points right away.

On the team itself, Oiesen would have been the Utes’ top 200 freestyler as well as ranking 2nd in the 100 and 200 back and 3rd in the 50 and 100 free.

While her projected rankings could change over the course of this season, especially with the new conference alignment, Oiesen is already in a strong position to make an immediate impact for the team.

Joining Oiesen in Utah’s class of 2029 so far are Kindsey Joyce, Laci Sterkenburg and Maela McKallip, all of whom will make for strong training partners over the next four years.

