1 Ranked Diver, US National Champion Josh Hedberg Commits To Indiana (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Josh Hedberg from Noblesville, Indiana has announced he will stay in-state with his commitment to Indiana beginning in fall 2025. Hedberg is the top ranked diving recruits in the high school class of 2025.

Hedberg is in his senior year at Indiana Connections Academy. He has represented the US at numerous international level competitions, first representing the US in 2019 at the Junior Pan Pac Championships. He most recently represented the US at the 2024 World Championships where he finished 14th on the synchronized 10-meter event and 19th on the 10 meter.

Hedberg will arrive next fall to one of the best diving programs in the NCAA. The Hoosiers had a 1-2 finish in the 10 meter event this past March at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Carson Tyler scored a 515.75 to win while Max Weinrich finished 2nd in a 450.70. Tyler is currently in his senior season, so the arrival of Hedberg will be timely. Weinrich is currently a junior and will overlap with Hedberg for one year.

The Hoosiers also have a strong class in the pool, with three of the top 20 ranked recruits including #3 Luke Ellis, #8 Josh Bey, and #12 Noah Cakir.

