Ohio State Champion Julia Shafer Commits To Kentucky For Fall 2025

Julia Shafer from Maineville, Ohio has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Kentucky beginning in fall 2025.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at the University of Kentucky! I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and God for always supporting me! I would also like to thank my CHCA and Manta Rays coaches for helping me get to where I am today! Huge thanks to Coach Bret and Coach Caitlin for giving me this amazing opportunity! I am so excited to become a part of BIG BLUE NATION!! GO CATS!!”

Shafer competes for Mason Manta Rays based out of Cincinnati, Ohio. She finished her long course season at Summer NCSAs where she finaled in the 100 freestyle swimming a personal best of 58.14 for 28th.

Currently in her senior year of high school at Cincinnati Hills Christian High School, Shafer captured an Ohio Division II State Title as a sophomore in February 2023. She won the 200 IM in a 2:04.67. She was slightly off that time this past year at the State Chmapionships, finishing 6th in a 2:08.28.

Shafer’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 51.28

200 free: 1:51.24

500 free: 4:59.20

200 IM: 2:03.58

400 IM: 4:24.27

Shafer will travel across the Ohio and Kentucky border to swim out of Lexington, Kentucky. The Kentucky women are coming off of a 9th place finish out of 12 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships.

Based on her best times, Shafer would have been 5th on the roster this past season in the 100 free, giving her the potential to be a 400 free relay addition. It took a 49.33 to earn a 2nd swim in the event at 2024 SECs.

Shafer will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Abby Dunford, Ava Fuller, Arianna Wertheim, Kelsey Stuck, Eli Summa, Sarah Anne Shaffer, and Charlotte Driesse.

