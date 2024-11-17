Eloise Williamson Flips Commitment From Wisconsin to Stay In State And Swim For Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After originally verbally committing to the University of Wisconsin, USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Eloise Williamson has decided to stay in-state, signing on to swim at Texas A&M University beginning in fall 2025.

“I am so incredibly honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Texas A&M University! I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates, and my coaches for guiding and supporting me through this decision. I also want to thank Coach Blaire for giving me this amazing opportunity!! GIG ‘EM #BuildingSteam #fAMily”

Williamson is from Garland, Texas, where she competes for Coram De Academy and her club team, Metroplex Aquatics. She is the two-time defending TAPPS Division 3 State Championships in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. En route to her 2023 50 freestyle title, she swam her lifetime best of 23.35.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Swimming & Diving (@aggieswimdive)

Williamson’s best event is arguably the 100 butterfly, where she swam her lifetime best of 53.76, which she clocked for a 20th place finish at Winter Juniors – West in 2022. At last weekend’s NT LAC Fall Classic, Williamson got as close to that best as she has since 2023, once again getting under 54 seconds with a 53.89.

Her most recent championship meet was the 2024 long-course NCSA Spring Championships, where she finished second in the 50-meter fly (27.74) and eighth in the 100-meter fly (1:03.05).

Best Times (SCY):

50 free: 23.35

100 free: 50.66

50 fly: 24.03

100 fly: 53.76

200 fly: 2:00.44

Texas A&M is currently in its first year as a combined program under Director of Swimming Blaire Anderson. Last year, the Aggie women took third at the 2024 SEC Championships, scoring 926.5 points to finish behind only Florida and Tennessee.

Williamson will need to drop from her current lifetime bests to earn final swims, but she’ll likely be called on quickly for her sprint butterfly services. While she would’ve been sixth on the Aggies’ depth chart in the 100 butterfly last year, all the swimmers ahead of her except Katie Walker will have departed College Station, Texas by the time Williamson arrives on campus.

Williamson joined Lillie Sczech, Ella Freeman, and Ophir Rakah in signing to be part of the Aggie women’s class of 2029 last week.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.