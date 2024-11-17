SwimAtlanta’s Cade Anderson Commits To Duke University’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimAtlanta’s Cade Anderson has committed to join Duke University for his collegiate career, beginning the 2025-26 season. In addition to racing for SwimAtlanta, the senior competes for his high school, West Forsyth, in Cumming, Georgia.

I am beyond excited and grateful to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Duke University. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and the incredible coaching staff for helping me throughout my journey. GO BLUE DEVILS 🔵😈!!

At the 2023 Winter Junior – East Championship, Anderson made finals in the 200-yard backstroke, finishing 20th with a lifetime best 1:46.01. He also narrowly missed finals in the 400 IM, touching 25th in a lifetime best 3:55.48.

With neither the 200 backstroke nor the 400 IM as official high school swimming events, Anderson has found success racing the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly for West Forsyth. He finished third at February’s GHSA 7A State Championship in the 100 backstroke with a lifetime best of 49.95, breaking 50 seconds for the first time in his career. The swim improved upon his fifth-place finish in 2023.

After taking 4th in the 200 IM in 2023, Anderson opted to swim the 100 butterfly at this year’s championship. He finished fifth, swimming another lifetime best with a 50.75.

Best Times (SCY):

100 back: 49.95

200 back: 1:46.01

200 IM: 1:50.17

400 IM: 3:55.48

500 free: 4:37.06

1000 free: 9:49.16

On Duke’s 2023-24 season depth chart, Anderson’s best event would have been the 200 backstroke, where he would’ve ranked third with his current lifetime best. Anderson will overlap for one year with the two swimmers that would’ve been ahead of him, Austin Simpson and JC Castrillon.

The Blue Devils have picked up multiple swimmers with backstroke pedigree in this recruiting class. Along with Anderson, Ryan Griffith, Gus Koh, and Anderson Kopp could all spend time in Duke’s backstroke training group when they arrive on campus next fall. Finn Arrillaga, Raphael Wang, and Charlie Kulp have also signed to be a part of the Duke men’s class of 2029.

Anderson would’ve also ranked top 5 on Duke’s depth chart in the 400 IM (4th), the 100 back (5th), and 200 IM (5th).

Duke finished 10th out of 11 teams at the 2024 ACC Championships. Anderson will need to drop from his current lifetime bests to contribute points individually, especially as the ACC has gotten more crowded this season with the introduction of Cal, Stanford, and SMU to the conference.

