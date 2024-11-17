Mariah Denigan: “This women’s team is going to be the best that IU has ever seen”

Coming off of a summer that saw her compete in her first Olympic Games, Indiana senior Mariah Denigan is relieved to now focus solely on the college season. As a participant in the 10K Open Water in Paris, Denigan spent the majority of the 2024 season training for open water.

Now, with her last season as a Hoosier in full swing, Denigan is focusing more on speed and yards racing, excited at the prospect that this women’s team could be the best that Bloomington has ever had come championship season.