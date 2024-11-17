Open Water Nationals Qualifier Jackson Scheiber Commits To Minnesota For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Open Water Nationals qualifier Jackson Scheiber has signed to compete for the University of Minnesota beginning in fall 2025. Scheiber hails from Cary, North Carolina. In addition to competing for the New Wave Swim Team and his high school, Athens Drive, Scheiber has been a part of the North Carolina Open Water Zones Team for the last five years.

“I chose the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and swimming careers because I felt at home the second I stepped on campus. I am very thankful for my coaches at New Wave Swim Team for helping me achieve my goals and thankful to the Minnesota coaches for providing me with the opportunity to be part of their team, Go Gophers!”

Additionally, Scheiber told SwimSwam that while open-water swimming will be less of a focus during his collegiate career, he still hopes to find time to swim open water when he can.

Unsurprisingly given his open-water success, Scheiber’s best events in the pool are the distance freestyle events. At the 2023 Winter Juniors – East Championships, Scheiber had his highest finish in the 1650 freestyle, where he finished 28th with a 15:38.92 that still stands as his lifetime best.

Best Times (SCY):

500 free: 4:26.65

1000 free: 9:14.03

1650 free: 15:38.92

200 free: 1:39.50

Scheiber has used his high school career to take on some untypical events for him. After racing the 500 freestyle at the 2022 and 2023 NCHSAA 4A Eastern Regional Championships, Scheiber decided to take on the 100 breast and 200 free at the 2023-24 edition of the championships. The move paid off to the tune of two finals, where he earned bronze in the 100 breaststroke (59.52) and fifth in the 200 free (1:41.46). He’s since been faster in both events, including swimming a 58.38 100 breaststroke at the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships.

The University of Minnesota has quietly assembled a strong distance group this season, highlighted by fifth-year Joey Tepper, senior Bar Soloveychik, and freshman Luke Brennan.

Scheiber’s 1650 freestyle time would’ve scored at the 2024 Men’s Big Ten Championships, which is important for Minnesota because by the time Scheiber gets to campus, all three of their scorers from that meet will have graduated. Minnesota finished 5th at the 2024 Big Ten Championships—they were over 100 points ahead of Northwestern but would’ve needed to score approximately 200 more to challenge Wisconsin for 4th place.

Scheiber joined Jack Hackler, Ethan Kosin, Edward Stoltz, Ethan Schutten, and Oliver Schimberg in signing for the Minnesota men’s class of 2029 last week.

