Eindhoven Closes With Kromo On Top In 24.48

2019 SWIM CUP – EINDHOVEN

Finals Higlights

A 2nd Dutch Junior Record went down on the final day of the 2019 The Swim Cup – Eindhoven.

18-year-old Kenzo Simons already nailed a new record in the heats of the men’s 50m free with his 3rd seeded time of 22.33. But in tonight’s final of the men’s 800m free, Lleyton Plattel fired off a time of 8:07.28 to place 4th.

Winning the men’s 800m free was visiting Italian swimer Domenico Acerenza, who topped the field in 7:53.41, the only sub-8:00 time of the field. He is just coming off the Italian National Championships last week where Acerenza took bronze in a time of 7:47.20.

Tonight his teammate Matteo Lamberti finished in 8:00.52 for silver while Marco De Tullio, another Italian rounded out the opt 3 in 8:00.53.

As for Simons, he lowered his Dutch Junior Record from this morning again in the 50m free finals, hitting the wall in 22.27 to take 4th.

Winning the men’s 50m free was national record holder Jesse Puts, who produced a gold medal-garnering effort of 22.16. He needed at least a 21.94 to make it onto the World Championships roster for Netherlands, however.

Matthys Goosen wrangled up the men’s 100m fly win in 52.20, while Lisa Hopink got the top prize for the women’s edition in 58.43.

Tes Schouten, who qualified for this summer’s World Championships in a new 100m breast National Record, took the 50m gold here in 31.00.

The women’s 50m free saw Ranomi Kromowidjojo produce a winning mark of 24.48, leading teammate Femke Heemskerk who touched in 24.67. Both women have already qualified for Gwangju at previous meets, but were faster in tonight’s race.

Kromo’s 24.48 now ranks 7th in the world, while Heemskerk’s performance bumps her to 11th slot.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 FREE

SarahSWE
SJOSTROM
04/14
23.91
2Cate
CAMPBELL		AUS24.3004/10
3Maria
KAMENEVA		RUS24.3204/11
4Rikako
IKEE		JPN24.3309/15
5Shayna
JACK		AUS24.3804/10
6Simone
MANUEL		USA24.3911/29
7Ranomi
KROMOWIDJOJO		NED24.4804/14
8Bronte
CAMPBELL		AUS24.5104/10
9Femke
HEEMSKERK		NED24.6704/14
10Xiang
LIU		CHN24.7003/31
10Emma
McKEON		AUS24.7012/18
12Qingfeng
WU		CHN24.7703/31
