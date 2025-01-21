ECU Improves To 11-1 With Senior Day Win Over Liberty

East Carolina vs Liberty (Women)

January 17-18, 2025

Greenville, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: ECU Athletics

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team capped off senior weekend with a 185.5-167.5 win over Liberty Saturday afternoon inside Minges Natatorium. With the victory, the Pirates improved to 11-1 on the year and have earned six consecutive wins.

“This was a great way to end the regular season in front of a packed house,” ECU Head Coach Matthew Jabs said. “Liberty is a strong program, conference champions from a year ago, and will be joining us in the AAC next season. As a team, we swam/dove very well and are better now than we were in August. I could not be happier for our seven seniors. They were the first recruiting class of the reinstated program, they have seen so much, and helped build us up to where we are today. Total focus will now turn to the championships in February.”

Heidi Bruining earning individual victories in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.40) and 200-yard IM (2:05.85), while helping a pair of relay teams in the 400-yard freestyle (3:28.55) and 400-yard medley (3:47.24) to top honors. She was also a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team (1:34.95) that placed second and Bruining also finished third in the 100-yard freestyle (52.43) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:21.49).

Carlie Clements won the 100-yard backstroke posting a score of 56.21, while Alayna Carlson finished third (57.90) and Laura Lopez placed fourth (57.99). Kaylee Hamblin won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.81) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:16.17). while Juliana Kratka finished third (1:07.07) in the 100-yard breaststroke. Emilee Hamblin took top honors in the 500-yard freestyle (5:01.53) and Alyssa Heffelfinger finished fifth (5:12.49).

Frida Zuniga Guzman continued to excel in the diving well picking up a pair of wins in the 1-meter dive (309.75) and setting a pool record in the 3-meter with a score of 359.25. Olivia Templeton placed second in both dives with scores of 249.53 (1-meter) and 268.13 (3-meter). Kinsley Baker took fifth in the 1-meter (238.65) and sixth in the 3-meter (209.25).

In addition to winning the 400-yard freestyle and 400-yard medley relays, ECU also took first in the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.40) and second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:34.95).

Other Top Individual Placements

Mikayla Durkin (24.05) in the 50-yard freestyle – tied for second place

Mikayla Durkin g (52.14) in the 100-yard freestyle – second place

Sara Kalawska (57.90) in the 100-yard butterfly – second place

Carlie Clements (2;02.96) in the 200-yard backstroke – second place

Emilee Hamblin (2:05.26) in the 200-yard butterfly – second place

Abbey Pickel (4:30.17) in the 400-yard IM – second place

Elena Dinehart (2:04.96) in the 200-yard backstroke – third place

Emilee Hamblin (1:54.25) in the 200-yard freestyle – third place

Sadie Covington (10:37.65) in the 1000-yard freestyle – third place

Emilee Hamblin (58.22) in the 100-yard butterfly – fourth place

Laura Lopez (2:05.51) in the 200-yard backstroke – fourth place

Juliana Kratka (2:22.16) in the 200-yard breaststroke – fourth place

Abbey Pickel (2:06.86) in the 200-yard butterfly – fourth place

Alyssa Heffelfinger (4:35.94) in the 400-yard IM – fourth place

Alyssa Heffelfinger (10:44.15) in the 1000-yard freestyle – fourth place

Laura Kellberg (24.95) in the 50-yard freestyle – fifth place

Elena Dinehart (59.34) in the 100-yard butterfly – fifth place

Sara Kalawska (2:11.54) in the 200-yard butterfly – fifth place

Sophie Benkusky (1:56.20) in the 200-yard freestyle – fifth place

Elena Dinehart (2:11.17) in the 200-yard IM – fifth place

Kendal Bensen (11:09.65) in the 1000-yard freestyle – fifth place

ECU’s diving team will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 1 when it squares off against Davidson at 1 p.m. (ET). The swimming team will participate in the UNC Invite February 6 through the February 8, before the Pirates compete in the American Athletic Conference Championships Feb. 19-22 in Dallas, Texas.

Courtesy: Liberty Athletics

