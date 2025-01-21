Boston College Sweeps BU On Senior Day

Boston College vs Boston University

January 18, 2025

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: Boston College Athletics

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston College Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving teams both earned victories over Boston University in a dual meet on Saturday at the Margot Connell Recreation Center.



The Men’s team earned the victory over the Terriers by a score of 173-127, while the Women’s team cruised to a 167-133 win.



The Eagles compiled 21 total first place finishes, led by Lauren Lee and Samantha Smith who both had three individual first place finishes on Saturday. Jack Doyle and Peter Nolan both had two top finishes each on the Men’s side.



Anthony Rosenberger was the top finisher for the Eagles during the diving event throughout the two-day meet. Rosenberger placed first overall in the Men’s 3m diving with a score of 321.08, while Max Conway (309.30) placed second and Angus Williams (296.85) placed third. Williams placed second overall in the Men’s 1m diving on Saturday with a score of 313.12, while Rosenberger earned third place with his score of 294.06.



Allison McCabe and Jessica Tonole both placed top-five in the Women’s 3m diving on Friday night with scores of 260.70 and 235.57 respectively. Tonole and McCabe also earned top-five placements on Saturday in the Women’s 1m diving. Tonole (255.83) placed third overall, while McCabe (244.64) placed fourth.



Women’s Top Moments of the Meet

Lauren Lee earned her first of three first place finishes of the meet when she swam to a time of 1:51.97 in the Women’s 200 yd free. Lee also added first place finishes in the Women’s 50 yd free and 100 yd free.

Samantha Smith left the meet with three total first place finishes. Smith took home first in the Women’s 100 yd fly, 200 yd fly, and 200 yd back.

Liza Murtagh took home first place in the Women’s 100 yd breast with a time of 1:04.88, while also placing first in the Women’s 200 yard breast.

Megan Kramer touched the wall at 10:09.03 in the Women’s 1000 yd free to finish first overall, while also placing first in the Women’s 500 yd free.

The Women’s 200 yd medley relay of Samantha Smith, Liza Murtagh, Olivia Brown, and Elizabeth Oliphant finished with a time of 1:43.71, earning first overall.

The Women’s 400 yd free relay of Courtney Watts, Madison Connor, Lauren Lee, and Elizabeth Oliphant shined by finishing first with a time of 3:27.88

Men’s Top Moments of the Meet

Up Next: The Eagles return to action on Jan. 25 to face Harvard and UPenn in a tri-meet on the Men’s side in Cambridge, Mass.

Courtesy: BU Athletics

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston University women’s swimming & diving team fell at Boston College on Saturday by a score of 167-133 on Saturday at the Margot Connell Recreation Center.

Senior Sophia Souza swept the diving events while freshman Abby Han (100 back) and junior Haley Newman (200 IM) each had a victory. Sophomore Izzy Valantiejus (500 free, 1000 free) and senior Stephanie Liu (100 breast, 200 breast) each had a pair of runner-up finishes.

BU moves to 4-4 on the season.

The 3-meter competition took place at BU on Friday and Souza posted a winning score of 289.73. In Saturday’s 1-meter, the senior completed the sweep with a score of 277.42.

Han won the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 56.20 while Newman posted a 2:05.22 in the 200-yard individual medley.

Valantiejus posted season bests in both of her runner-up finishes, recording a 10:21.98 in the 1000-yard freestyle and a 5:00.62 in the 500.

Liu also notched season bests while placing second in both the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.13) and the 200 breast (2:21.88).

Newman had her best 200 butterfly of the season in a time of 2:01.19 while freshman Cambria Jewett finished the 200 backstroke in second place with a time of 2:02.32. Sophomore Izzy Ramos placed second in the 200 IM and had her best time this season (2:07.29).

The Terriers will return to action on Saturday (Jan. 25) when they host Bryant for the annual Senior Meet.

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Freshman Giovanni Sullo swept the distance freestyle events and broke the 1000-yard pool record in the process as the Boston University men’s swimming & diving team fell at Boston College, 173-127, on Saturday at the Margot Connell Recreation Center.

BU had a four-dual win streak snapped and moved to 6-2 on the season.

Sullo (9:17.40) and classmate Charles Schreiner (9:17.45) swam the second- and fourth-fastest 1000 freestyles in program history and finished 1-2 in both that event and the 500 free.

Sophomore Jonny Farber swept the backstroke events, winning the 100 in 49.32 before touching the wall first in the 200 in 1:48.24.

In the 100-yard butterfly, senior Jed Tan secured a personal best when he took first place in 49.55.

Sophomore Zein Mahana won the 1-meter dive on Saturday with an impressive score of 320.02.

Freshman Charlie Nenchev was the runner-up in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle with times of 45.90 and 1:40.13 while junior Tony Ponomarev placed second in the backstroke events (100, 49.64; 200, 1:49.18).

Freshman Diego Rosario (200 fly, 1:51.16) and sophomore Evan Liu (200 IM, 1:52.00) also earned runnner-up finishes.

The Terriers will return to action next Saturday (Jan. 25) when they host Bryant in their annual senior meet.

