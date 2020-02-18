East Bay’s Auriel Bill Nets 8 Goals vs. Fresno Pacific to Top Week 5 Scorers

With 56 matches across the country on Week 5, including four upsets and five overtime contests, the goals came fast and furious with 138 individual scoring efforts of three or more goals.

Cal State East Bay’s Auriel Bill netted eight goals in the Pioneers’ 13-9 road win over Fresno Pacific on Saturday to lead all Week 5 scorers.

The effort followed a seven-goal performance by Santa Clara’s Hailey Eberle in a 15-13 overtime win against the Pioneers on Feb. 14. Eberle was one of three players to register seven goals in a game on Week 5, alongside Bucknell’s Kali Hyham (vs. McKendree) and UC Davis’ Chloe Robinson (vs. Fresno State).

Hyham also posted a six goal effort in Bucknell’s 18-14 win vs. Mercyhurst and five-goal outings vs. Gannon (W 14-6) and Salem (W 11-10).

In addition to Hyham, Bucknell also had a standout scorer in Ally Furano, who notched a six-goal effort vs. McKendree and a five-goal haul vs. Gannon.

All told, there were 10 six-goal performances to go with 12 five-goal outings, 36 four-goal efforts and 76 hat tricks.

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 5 Top Individual Scoring Efforts