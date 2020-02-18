Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

East Bay’s Auriel Bill Nets 8 Goals vs. Fresno Pacific to Top Week 5 Scorers

With 56 matches across the country on Week 5, including four upsets and five overtime contests, the goals came fast and furious with 138 individual scoring efforts of three or more goals.

Cal State East Bay’s Auriel Bill netted eight goals in the Pioneers’ 13-9 road win over Fresno Pacific on Saturday to lead all Week 5 scorers.

The effort followed a seven-goal performance by Santa Clara’s Hailey Eberle in a 15-13 overtime win against the Pioneers on Feb. 14. Eberle was one of three players to register seven goals in a game on Week 5, alongside Bucknell’s Kali Hyham (vs. McKendree) and UC Davis’ Chloe Robinson (vs. Fresno State).

Hyham also posted a six goal effort in Bucknell’s 18-14 win vs. Mercyhurst and five-goal outings vs. Gannon (W 14-6) and Salem (W 11-10).

In addition to Hyham, Bucknell also had a standout scorer in Ally Furano, who notched a six-goal effort vs. McKendree and a five-goal haul vs. Gannon.

All told, there were 10 six-goal performances to go with 12 five-goal outings, 36 four-goal efforts and 76 hat tricks.

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 5 Top Individual Scoring Efforts

Goals Player, School Matchup/Date
8 Auriel Bill, Cal State East Bay Fresno Pacific, 2/15
7 Hailey Eberle, Santa Clara Cal State East Bay, 2/14
7 Kali Hyham, Bucknell McKendree, 2/16
7 Chloe Robinson, UC Davis Fresno State, 2/16
6 Margherita Garibbo, Salem La Salle, 2/15
6 Kali Hyham, Bucknell Mercyhurst, 2/15
6 Kira O’Donell, Cal Baptist Saint Francis (Pa.), 2/15
6 Madison Ravelo, Concordia (Irvine) Redlands, 2/15
6 Amy Castellano, Princeton Wagner, 2/15
6 Sofia Diaz Alvarez, Wagner George Washington, 2/15
6 Ally Furano, Bucknell McKendree, 2/16
6 McKenna Imset, VMI Gannon, 2/16
6 Georgia Vargas, Siena McKendree, 2/16
6 Emily Westlove, McKendree Siena, 2/16
5 Adrien Van Dyke, Cal State East Bay Santa Clara, 2/14
5 Ally Furano, Bucknell Gannon, 2/15
5 Kali Hyham, Bucknell Gannon, 2/15
5 Diana Fernandez, Siena Mercyhurst, 2/15
5 Dailynn Santoro, Concordia (Irvine) Whittier, 2/15
5 Maddie Nye, Mercyhurst Bucknell, 2/15
5 Campbell Ruh, Gannon VMI, 2/16
5 Kali Hyham, Bucknell Salem, 2/16
5 Alana Ponce, George Washington LIU Brooklyn, 2/15
5 Noelle Wijnbelt, UC Davis Pacific, 2/16
5 McKenna Imset, VMI Mercyhurst, 2/16
5 Emily Bennett, San Diego State St. Francis Brooklyn, 2/16
4 Annefleur ten Bloemendal, Salem La Salle, 2/15
4 Katelynn Kubo, La Salle Salem, 2/15
4 Madelyn Koerper, La Salle Salem, 2/15
4 Madasonne Beardsley, Cal State Northridge Whittier, 2/15
4 Danni Croteau, Siena Mercyhurst, 2/15
4 Lindsey Mizrahi, Mercyhurst Siena, 2/15
4 Paulina Correa, Pomona-Pitzer Ottawa (Ariz.), 2/15
4 Madison Stamen, Stanford Pacific, 2/15
4 Maddie Meza, Cal Baptist Villanova, 2/15
4 Maddie Bockman, UC San Diego Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 2/15
4 Jennalyn Barthels, Cal State Northridge Redlands, 2/15
4 Diana Fernandez, Siena Gannon, 2/15
4 Georgia Vargas, Siena Gannon, 2/15
4 Bianca Prinsloo, Siena Gannon, 2/15
4 Nina Benson, Bucknell Mercyhurst, 2/15
4 Tyanna Supreme, San Jose State UC Davis, 2/15
4 Noelle Wijnbelt, UC Davis San Jose State, 2/15
4 Julia Lane, Ottawa Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 2/15
4 Margherita Garibbo, Salem VMI, 2/15
4 McKenna Imset, VMI Salem, 2/15
4 Emma Perez, VMI McKendree, 2/15
4 Brianna Mullalley, McKendree La Salle, 2/15
4 Sarah DeFusco, La Salle McKendree, 2/15
4 Madison Martinez, La Salle McKendree, 2/15
4 Alana Ponce, George Washington Wagner, 2/15
4 Jessica Dean, LIU Brooklyn George Washington, 2/15
4 Malia Josephson, Wagner Princeton, 2/15
4 Daphne Guevremont, Fresno State UC Davis, 2/16
4 Sarah DeFusco, La Salle Mercyhurst, 2/16
4 Teresa Marchetti, Whittier Ottawa (Ariz.), 2/16
4 Maryanna Antoniou, Salem Bucknell, 2/16
4 Hanna Good, Mercyhurst VMI, 2/16
4 Sarah DeFusco, La Salle Gannon, 2/16
4 Madison Martinez, La Salle Gannon, 2/16
4 Danielle Borelli, McKendree Siena, 2/16
4 Jessica Dean, LIU Brooklyn Princeton, 2/16

