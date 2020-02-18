East Bay’s Auriel Bill Nets 8 Goals vs. Fresno Pacific to Top Week 5 Scorers

With 56 matches across the country on Week 5, including four upsets and five overtime contests, the goals came fast and furious with 138 individual scoring efforts of three or more goals.
Cal State East Bay’s Auriel Bill netted eight goals in the Pioneers’ 13-9 road win over Fresno Pacific on Saturday to lead all Week 5 scorers.
The effort followed a seven-goal performance by Santa Clara’s Hailey Eberle in a 15-13 overtime win against the Pioneers on Feb. 14. Eberle was one of three players to register seven goals in a game on Week 5, alongside Bucknell’s Kali Hyham (vs. McKendree) and UC Davis’ Chloe Robinson (vs. Fresno State).
Hyham also posted a six goal effort in Bucknell’s 18-14 win vs. Mercyhurst and five-goal outings vs. Gannon (W 14-6) and Salem (W 11-10).
In addition to Hyham, Bucknell also had a standout scorer in Ally Furano, who notched a six-goal effort vs. McKendree and a five-goal haul vs. Gannon.
All told, there were 10 six-goal performances to go with 12 five-goal outings, 36 four-goal efforts and 76 hat tricks.
Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 5 Top Individual Scoring Efforts
|Goals
|Player, School
|Matchup/Date
|8
|Auriel Bill, Cal State East Bay
|Fresno Pacific, 2/15
|7
|Hailey Eberle, Santa Clara
|Cal State East Bay, 2/14
|7
|Kali Hyham, Bucknell
|McKendree, 2/16
|7
|Chloe Robinson, UC Davis
|Fresno State, 2/16
|6
|Margherita Garibbo, Salem
|La Salle, 2/15
|6
|Kali Hyham, Bucknell
|Mercyhurst, 2/15
|6
|Kira O’Donell, Cal Baptist
|Saint Francis (Pa.), 2/15
|6
|Madison Ravelo, Concordia (Irvine)
|Redlands, 2/15
|6
|Amy Castellano, Princeton
|Wagner, 2/15
|6
|Sofia Diaz Alvarez, Wagner
|George Washington, 2/15
|6
|Ally Furano, Bucknell
|McKendree, 2/16
|6
|McKenna Imset, VMI
|Gannon, 2/16
|6
|Georgia Vargas, Siena
|McKendree, 2/16
|6
|Emily Westlove, McKendree
|Siena, 2/16
|5
|Adrien Van Dyke, Cal State East Bay
|Santa Clara, 2/14
|5
|Ally Furano, Bucknell
|Gannon, 2/15
|5
|Kali Hyham, Bucknell
|Gannon, 2/15
|5
|Diana Fernandez, Siena
|Mercyhurst, 2/15
|5
|Dailynn Santoro, Concordia (Irvine)
|Whittier, 2/15
|5
|Maddie Nye, Mercyhurst
|Bucknell, 2/15
|5
|Campbell Ruh, Gannon
|VMI, 2/16
|5
|Kali Hyham, Bucknell
|Salem, 2/16
|5
|Alana Ponce, George Washington
|LIU Brooklyn, 2/15
|5
|Noelle Wijnbelt, UC Davis
|Pacific, 2/16
|5
|McKenna Imset, VMI
|Mercyhurst, 2/16
|5
|Emily Bennett, San Diego State
|St. Francis Brooklyn, 2/16
|4
|Annefleur ten Bloemendal, Salem
|La Salle, 2/15
|4
|Katelynn Kubo, La Salle
|Salem, 2/15
|4
|Madelyn Koerper, La Salle
|Salem, 2/15
|4
|Madasonne Beardsley, Cal State Northridge
|Whittier, 2/15
|4
|Danni Croteau, Siena
|Mercyhurst, 2/15
|4
|Lindsey Mizrahi, Mercyhurst
|Siena, 2/15
|4
|Paulina Correa, Pomona-Pitzer
|Ottawa (Ariz.), 2/15
|4
|Madison Stamen, Stanford
|Pacific, 2/15
|4
|Maddie Meza, Cal Baptist
|Villanova, 2/15
|4
|Maddie Bockman, UC San Diego
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 2/15
|4
|Jennalyn Barthels, Cal State Northridge
|Redlands, 2/15
|4
|Diana Fernandez, Siena
|Gannon, 2/15
|4
|Georgia Vargas, Siena
|Gannon, 2/15
|4
|Bianca Prinsloo, Siena
|Gannon, 2/15
|4
|Nina Benson, Bucknell
|Mercyhurst, 2/15
|4
|Tyanna Supreme, San Jose State
|UC Davis, 2/15
|4
|Noelle Wijnbelt, UC Davis
|San Jose State, 2/15
|4
|Julia Lane, Ottawa
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 2/15
|4
|Margherita Garibbo, Salem
|VMI, 2/15
|4
|McKenna Imset, VMI
|Salem, 2/15
|4
|Emma Perez, VMI
|McKendree, 2/15
|4
|Brianna Mullalley, McKendree
|La Salle, 2/15
|4
|Sarah DeFusco, La Salle
|McKendree, 2/15
|4
|Madison Martinez, La Salle
|McKendree, 2/15
|4
|Alana Ponce, George Washington
|Wagner, 2/15
|4
|Jessica Dean, LIU Brooklyn
|George Washington, 2/15
|4
|Malia Josephson, Wagner
|Princeton, 2/15
|4
|Daphne Guevremont, Fresno State
|UC Davis, 2/16
|4
|Sarah DeFusco, La Salle
|Mercyhurst, 2/16
|4
|Teresa Marchetti, Whittier
|Ottawa (Ariz.), 2/16
|4
|Maryanna Antoniou, Salem
|Bucknell, 2/16
|4
|Hanna Good, Mercyhurst
|VMI, 2/16
|4
|Sarah DeFusco, La Salle
|Gannon, 2/16
|4
|Madison Martinez, La Salle
|Gannon, 2/16
|4
|Danielle Borelli, McKendree
|Siena, 2/16
|4
|Jessica Dean, LIU Brooklyn
|Princeton, 2/16
