Dutch Coach Let Go For Allegedly Giving Caffeine Pills To Young Swimmers

Happening back in 2017, but just coming to light now, a Dutch youth coach has been dismissed for allegedly giving his swimming pupils caffeine pills and then encouraging them to hide the fact from their parents.

According to Dutch news sources Eindhovens Dagblad (ED), Roland Beekes was reportedly let go from PSV, a competitive swimming arm within PSV Water Sports, a member of the Royal Dutch Swimming Association (KNZB), where he was a coach until mid-2017. For approximately 6 months, he had reportedly given caffeine pills to swimmers aged 14-18 with instructions for the students to not tell their parents.

According to Harold Matla, Secretary of PSV Swimming Sports, “When we found out in May 2018, we immediately suspended it and later canceled it.” Matla said that, Beekes is ‘no longer welcome at any activities organized by the PSV’, but the coach continues to conduct his own activities within arm’s reach.

Since being dismissed from PSV, Beeks founded his own club Next Line Swimming, along with Olympic open water champion Ferry Weertman nd Bastiaan Lijesen. The club practices at Pieter van den Hoogenband swimming stadium.