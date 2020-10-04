Dominican Olympic Committee eyes creating ‘pods’ for Tokyo-qualified athletes

Following a meeting held by Dominican Olympic Committee (DOC) officials and the presidents for various of the nation’s sports governing bodies earlier this month, the DOC is contemplating the possibility of creating ‘pods’ in an effort to protect the nation’s Tokyo-qualified athletes from the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Dominican news outlet Diario Libre, during the aforementioned meeting, the committee discussed its budgets for the upcoming Olympic year, aside from the possibility of sheltering athletes who have already qualified for next summer’s Games at the nation’s high-performance center, for which purpose a commission was designated at the meeting.

Radhames Tavarez, president of the Dominican Swimming Federation (FEDONA), was present at the meeting, according to the report.

When it comes to the aquatics, sources told SwimSwam that FEDONA, instead of hosting a trials meet for what would have been this summer Olympics, had indicated that they would be selecting those swimmers who represented the nation at last summer’s long-course aquatics world championships in Gwangju, South Korea for Tokyo 2020.

At Gwangju, the Dominican Republic was represented by four swimmers – Josue Dominguez Ramos, Fausto Huerta, Krystal Lara and Mariel Mencia.