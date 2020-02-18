Dolfin Swim of the Week: Nordmann Elevates 2020 Class With 1:43.62 in 200 Free

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

The girls high school graduating class of 2020 is already one of the best in the history of swimming. But Lillie Nordmann‘s big 200 free swim last weekend raises the class to new heights.

For reference, here’s how we ranked the top of that recruiting class last spring:

Regan Smith Alex Walsh Olivia Bray Isabelle Stadden Phoebe Bacon Lillie Nordmann Emma Sticklen

Smith is a world champ and world record-holder. Walsh won three gold medals at the Pan American Games. Bacon won two golds there. Stadden won one. This is as loaded a class as you can possibly find.

And yet #6 Nordmann is making a case to move up that list after a stellar showing at Texas’s 6A High School State Championships. The senior smashed an 11-year-old 6A state record in the 200 free, going 1:43.62. That’s the second-fastest time of anyone in this recruiting class, leapfrogging #2 Walsh and coming in behind only #1 Smith, who has been 1:43.27.

Later in the meet, Nordmann beat #8 Sticklen head-to-head for the 100 fly title, going a lifetime-best 52.00. At the end of the meet, she split 48.39 on the end of the 400 free relay. That blows out her career-best in the flat-start 100 free (49.05) and ranks highly in a class that only has a handful of 48-second freestylers.

You can find race videos of the Texas 6A state meet here.

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear represents quality and value. We are committed to supplying our customers with a durable swim suit and an affordable price. We also will continue to be the innovaters for fun and unique practice/training suits which gives swimmers something to smile about…even during grueling workouts.

About Dolfin’s Tech Suit LightStrike

LightStrikeTM was developed after years of research in biomechanics, active drag analysis, fabric innovation, and compression analysis. This new FINA approved suit is supported by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, PhD in Biomechanics and former Performance Director with USA Swimming and Styku® 3D Biomapping Engineering.

Visit Dolfin to learn more.

Dolfin is a SwimSwam partner.