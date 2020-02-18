Potential 75-Point Scorer Cooper Wozencraft Out of ACC Championships (PSYCHS)

2020 ACC – Men’s Swimming Championships

Pre-cut psych sheets for the 2020 men’s ACC Swimming Championships have been distributed. These are just for the swimming championships, as diving is held a week earlier with the women’s championships, though scoring is combined to determine the swimming & diving team champions.

Teams also have over-entered their roster limits and will have to cut to 18 swimmers and 3 divers by meet time.

The immediate standout item is the absence of Virginia junior Cooper Wozencraft. A key relay leg for the Virginia men, he is the conference’s 9th-best in the 200 free this season, 5th-best in the 100 back, 4th-best in the 200 back, and 5th-best in the 100 fly. That would project him to score around 75 points individually.

Because Virginia has senior Joe Clark to use on the backstroke leg of their medleys, Wozencraft has been swimming the butterfly leg instead. The 200 medley is seeded 4th in the conference and the 400 medley is seeded 2nd; the 200 has not yet secured an NCAA invites, with a season-best time of 1:25.83, needing to hit the provisional time of 1:24.97.

Virginia’s next-best 100 butterfliers this season behind Wozencroft’s 46.33 are freshmen Konnar Klinksiek (47.75) and Josh Fong (47.96). Another freshman, Max Edwards, is a viable replacement as well – he swam the fly leg of Virginia’s top 200 medley relay against NC State and split 21.01, just few hundredths behind Klinskiek on the team’s B relay.

Wozencraft was also a member of the school’s fastest 400 free relay this season. The Virginia men, like the Virginia women, haven’t raced an official 800 free relay this season, but Wozencraft likely would have been a member of that relay as well at the ACC Championships as the team’s top 200 freestyler. On paper, his absence costs the team about 2 seconds.

We have reached out to Virginia for more information on Wozencraft’s absence and to ask if he will return for the NCAA Championships. We have not yet received a response.

Wozencraft isn’t the only big name missing from the psych sheets. Bartosz Piszczorowicz, who ranks 9th in the 100 free and 6th in the 200 free in the ACC this season, is also absent. He swam the entire fall semester for Louisville, but hasn’t represented the Cardinals since November. Social media posts indicate that he’s back training in Poland.

Louisville has a lot of depth in the 100 freestyle, but far less in the 200 freestyle, so Piszczorowicz’s absence hurts them more in the longer 800 free relay.

Other Entry Notes: