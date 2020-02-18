Potential 75-Point Scorer Cooper Wozencraft Out of ACC Championships (PSYCHS)

2020 ACC – Men’s Swimming Championships
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29 (Diving February 19-22)
- Greensobo Aquatic Center, Greensbobo, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State (5x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- PSYCH SHEETS
Pre-cut psych sheets for the 2020 men’s ACC Swimming Championships have been distributed. These are just for the swimming championships, as diving is held a week earlier with the women’s championships, though scoring is combined to determine the swimming & diving team champions.
Teams also have over-entered their roster limits and will have to cut to 18 swimmers and 3 divers by meet time.
The immediate standout item is the absence of Virginia junior Cooper Wozencraft. A key relay leg for the Virginia men, he is the conference’s 9th-best in the 200 free this season, 5th-best in the 100 back, 4th-best in the 200 back, and 5th-best in the 100 fly. That would project him to score around 75 points individually.
Because Virginia has senior Joe Clark to use on the backstroke leg of their medleys, Wozencraft has been swimming the butterfly leg instead. The 200 medley is seeded 4th in the conference and the 400 medley is seeded 2nd; the 200 has not yet secured an NCAA invites, with a season-best time of 1:25.83, needing to hit the provisional time of 1:24.97.
Virginia’s next-best 100 butterfliers this season behind Wozencroft’s 46.33 are freshmen Konnar Klinksiek (47.75) and Josh Fong (47.96). Another freshman, Max Edwards, is a viable replacement as well – he swam the fly leg of Virginia’s top 200 medley relay against NC State and split 21.01, just few hundredths behind Klinskiek on the team’s B relay.
Wozencraft was also a member of the school’s fastest 400 free relay this season. The Virginia men, like the Virginia women, haven’t raced an official 800 free relay this season, but Wozencraft likely would have been a member of that relay as well at the ACC Championships as the team’s top 200 freestyler. On paper, his absence costs the team about 2 seconds.
We have reached out to Virginia for more information on Wozencraft’s absence and to ask if he will return for the NCAA Championships. We have not yet received a response.
Wozencraft isn’t the only big name missing from the psych sheets. Bartosz Piszczorowicz, who ranks 9th in the 100 free and 6th in the 200 free in the ACC this season, is also absent. He swam the entire fall semester for Louisville, but hasn’t represented the Cardinals since November. Social media posts indicate that he’s back training in Poland.
Louisville has a lot of depth in the 100 freestyle, but far less in the 200 freestyle, so Piszczorowicz’s absence hurts them more in the longer 800 free relay.
Other Entry Notes:
- Louisville did a better job than most of their peers in limiting swimmers to 3 entries, though not completely so. Nicolas Albiero still has 4: 100 fly (#8 seed), 100 back (#5 seed), 200 back (#11 seed), and 200 fly (#4 seed). The most likely scratch there is the 200 back, though that still leaves him with a double on day 3 of the meet.
- We also now know that Louisville sophomore Colton Paulson will swim the 200 free (#10 seed), 500 free (#13 seed), and the 1650 free (#24 seed), and not the 100 free, where he’s the 10th-best swimmer in the conference this season. That 100 free would have been his highest seed at the meet if he had swum it.
- Notre Dame’s Liam Hutchinson isn’t entered at the meet, in spite of having the 10th-best 500 free time in the conference this season. He posted a 4:19.11 at the OSU Winter Invite, a “first chance” meet, last week, so the Irish coaches must feel that he used up all of his gas there.
- A similar story goes for the ACC’s 9th-best 100 breaststroker, Jackson Seith of Florida State, who swam 54.15 at the Auburn Invitational last week but isn’t entered at the ACC Championships.
- The conference’s most versatile, and probably best, swimmer Coleman Stewart is entered in 6 events: the 200 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 free. All roads lead to a probable double on day 3 of the meet, though the NC State men are heavy favorites to win the title so they may play with his lineup a little too.
Where is the psych sheet found?
Links at the top.
Geez, Giller last year and now Wozencraft this year.
The Desorbo effect
lol I expected tons of downvotes, y’all shady
Did it ever come out what Giller’s injury was last season?
Back
Bartosz Piszczorowicz is literally a big name. Only 4 consecutive/14 total consonant name in the ACC. My new favorite swimmer.