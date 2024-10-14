Do You Love Swimming? See 472 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 472 Swim Jobs.

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach – COLLEGE

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach reports directly to the Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach and is responsible for assisting in the organization and administration of the swim program in accordance with the rules and regulations of the University, Horizon League and NCAA .

Assistant Swim Coach

Location: 3700 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Studio City, CA, USA

Los Angeles Swim Club is a Bronze Medal Club in the Studio City area of Los Angeles

Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach

The assistant coach is charged with working with the head coach in many facets of the program, including the recruitment of prospective student-athletes, game-day coaching and practice preparation, the maintenance of the program’s budget and the development and implementation of a strategic plan for fund raising activities to supplement the operating budget of both the program and the Department of Athletics.

Aquatics Supervisor

Are you passionate about aquatics, water safety, and inspiring others? We’re on the lookout for a dynamic Aquatics Supervisor to lead our vibrant MAC Swim School and Lifeguard programs! This is your chance to make a splash in a role that combines leadership, community engagement, and skill development in a fun, energetic environment.

The Race Club Seeks Full Time Swim Coach

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position. This unique coaching position primarily entails teaching swimmers ages nine and up of all abilities through camps, private instruction and online coaching. The position requires basic computer skills, daily social media engagement on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube with incentives for achieving channel growth goals and being a positive team player who brings creative energy to the table.

Executive Director

COM Aquatics Center is seeking an Executive Director to lead and manage all aspects of the aquatic and physical therapy facility. This dynamic individual will drive strategic initiatives, foster community engagement, and ensure operational excellence. The Executive Director will collaborate with stakeholders, staff, and the board to enhance the center’s impact and uphold its mission.

Swim Director

Directs and supervises program activities to meet the needs of the community and fulfill YCM objectives. Establishes new program activities and expands program within the community in accordance with strategic and operating plans. Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with community organizations.

Lead Age Group Coach

We are seeking a dedicated Age Group Swim Coach to lead our 11-14 age group swimmers. This coach will be responsible for a diverse group of athletes, ranging from state champions/finalists to swimmers working towards divisional standards. The ideal candidate will embody our motto of “Whatever It Takes,” demonstrating a commitment to supporting, motivating, and inspiring our swimmers both in the pool and in life.

Deck Supervisor

Join our Aquatics team! Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, this position is responsible for managing the deck operations, ensuring the safety of all patrons, enforcing pool rules, and implementing the branch emergency protocols as needed. Seeking applicant for weekdays 3pm-7pm as well as Saturday mornings to early afternoon hours.

Senior/Senior Prep Coach

Develop and execute comprehensive training programs for the Senior Prep group. Provide individual and group coaching to enhance swimmers’ technique, endurance, and competitive skills.

Assistant Swim Coach – Senior Prep Coach

The University Place Aquatic Club (UPAC) is a community-oriented swim club dedicated to developing athletes and fostering a love for the sport. The team consists of 120 swimmers from novice to National qualifiers.

Swim Instructor

Teach kids how to swim! This position is responsible for teaching swim lessons under the YMCA swim model. Swim Instructors should have experience teaching swim lessons and enjoy working with people, especially children as many lesson opportunities are with children.

Lead Age Group Coach & Meet Administration

The ideal candidate will have a strong knowledge of stroke mechanics and training techniques. This candidate will also be able to communicate effectively and timely with the coaching staff, swimmers and parents as needed.

Aquatics Superintendent

Manages personnel and directs parks and recreation programs and the maintenance of facilities. Coordinates with other departments, government agencies, local businesses and schools.

Hourly Assistant Coaching Position with possible advancement to salary

The Delmar Dolfins Swim Club in Delmar NY is seeking an experienced coach to work with our Jr Groups. The Jr Group comprises of swimmers ranging from 11-14 years of age. Within this group there are 2-3 training groups which progress from initial entry into the Jr program up to graduating into the entry Sr Groups. Swimmers range from “participatory” to “performance” focused.

Sportswriter/Database Coordinator

SwimSwam is looking for a writer and swim database coordinator to join the staff on a full-time basis to help cover the news of swimming.

Aquatics Director

Daland Swim School is looking for a qualified and enthusiastic Aquatics Director to join our team!

Aquatics Front Office Manager

The Office Manager ensures the smooth running of our front office on a day-to-day basis. They uphold excellent customer service standards, supervise and schedule office staff, and promote the registration of all Daland programs while remaining positive and upbeat in a fast, fun, and high-traffic atmosphere.

Swim Coach

Daland is looking for fun and energetic individuals to join our team. Do a job worth doing! This is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, to build a personal connection and help kids and adults alike accomplish something significant.

Head Swim and Dive Coach

Delta State University is a proud NCAA Division II member institution. The Head Coach will be responsible for the direction and oversight of the Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive programs and all related coaching functions. Duties include but are not limited to: recruiting, practice and competition preparation, student-athlete development, academic monitoring, staff supervision, alumni relations, budget management, program operations, facility and inventory management, and fundraising.

Aquatics Specialist II (Assistant Swim Coach) – Athletics

The History of the aquatics programs at Punahou are long and rich. Aquatic programs plays an integral role in the student experience. The philosophy of Punahou’s Aquatics Department is to encourage student athletes, within the framework of the educational mission of the school, to be the best that they can be both in and out of the pool. The various programs provide instruction and competition for all levels of ability: from entry-level to college- and Olympic-level athletes.

Age Group Assistant Coach

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking an assistant coach to work with our developmental age group program. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

Water Fitness Instructor

Daland Swim School is seeking a skilled and experienced Water Fitness Instructor to teach groups of all ages and skill levels in water fitness. The instructor will be responsible for conducting safe and effective water fitness lessons that align with the needs and abilities of our swimmers.

Full-Time Assistant Coach

The Senior Assistant Coach will work directly with the Head Coach and Head Age Group coach in all aspects of the program. This position will include leading the Senior Group (high school age athletes who have achieved at the LSC level and are working toward Futures qualifying times) and Middle School Speed group (middle school age athletes who are working toward achieving at the LSC level). In addition, there will be opportunities to work with our National and High-Performance groups

ASSISTANT COACH POSITIONS

CMAC is a rapidly growing club of nearly 300 year-round athletes. We are looking for multiple coaches to assist in our developmental groups and possibly a senior group or top end age group squad. Potential candidate should have a strong competitive swimming background, minimum of 2-3 years of coaching experience, and have the ability to lead large groups of athletes with a progressive, engaging and uplifting attitude.

Masters Swim Coach

Daland is looking for fun and energetic individuals to join our team. Do a job worth doing! This is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, to build a personal connection and help kids and adults alike accomplish something significant.

Assistant Coaches

EVOLUTION AQUATICS, a year-round swim team in Huntersville North Carolina, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches for immediate hire . These positions start out as hourly positions. Ideal candidates will be passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development.

Assistant Coach at Palm Desert Swim Club

Palm Desert Swim Club is currently seeking an experienced, enthusiastic, and encouraging assistant coach to work with our 12 and under swimmers.

Head Coach Topeka Swim Association

Topeka Swim Association (TSA) is seeking an experienced swim coach to fill our full-time Head Coach position our growing competitive swim program in Topeka, Kansas. A successful candidate for this position should be a dynamic and inspiring leader, who is passionate about swimming, and capable of motivating and guiding our athletes to identify and reach their goals and potential, creating a unified and engaged coaching staff, and promoting open communication within our organization and the greater Topeka swim community.

Director of Aquatics/Head Coach of Boys and Girls Swimming and Diving Program

Germantown Academy is an independent, coeducational, college preparatory day school located on a beautiful 126-acre campus in the Fort Washington suburbs near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The school serves more than 1,200 students in grades Pre-K-12.

Summer Swim Team Coach

The Cedar Park Typhoons swim team board is looking for a fun and energetic head coach to work closely with us to create a great 2025 swim season for our roughly 230 swimmers (ages 4-17). Applicants for assistant coaching positions are also welcome. (Head coach position is salaried; assistant coaching positions are hourly.)

Associate Head Coach

The Campolindo Cabana Club Swim Team is seeking an Associate Head Coach for the 2025 Swim Season. CCC is located in Moraga, California and is part of the Moraga-Orinda Pool Association (OMPA). Our community based team was established in 1968.

Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich – Barracudas Head Swim Coach

The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich organization seeks a Head Swim Coach to coordinate, manage, and evaluate Barracudas swim team. They will also be part of planning and implementing BGCG’s character-building and leadership programs.

Assistant Coaches

Windermere Laker Aquatics is a well-established and thriving swim club in Central Florida dedicated to fostering a love for swimming and developing competitive swimmers of all ages. Our organization provides a supportive and motivating environment for athletes and coaches to achieve their full potential.

Lake Forest College – Full Time Assistant Swim Coach

Lake Forest College, located just north of Chicago, invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach. This role offers an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking experience in a Division III collegiate coaching environment and will offer the chosen candidate the opportunity to assist the head coach with all aspects of administering an established and successful collegiate aquatic program.

Head Coach

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Supervisor, foster a positive and supportive swim team environment to over 75 swimmers. The Swim Team Coach will instruct the fundamentals of competitive swimming, ensuring a constructive and encouraging atmosphere, and provide effective guidance during training sessions.

Lead Senior Coach

Issaquah Swim Team is seeking an energetic, experienced, passionate, and professional individual to serve as a Lead Senior Coach. This full-time employee will be responsible for working with our senior athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop all aspects of our Senior Program with the goal of instilling a culture of success both in and out of the water.

Assistant Swimming Coach, Youngstown State University

Assists in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, and evaluating for the team as directed. Responsible for instructing student-athletes in how to perform their sport which may also include teaching courses related to competition in varsity athletic programs.

Assistant Coach, @ Swim Torrance

Swim Torrance is committed to developing swimmers of all ages and skill levels in a positive and safe environment. We emphasize teamwork, sportsmanship, and personal growth, fostering a love for the sport of swimming.

10 and Under Coach position

Denver Swim Academy is seeking a coach for our 10 and Under groups. We are looking for a Lead 8 and Under Coach that will be the second coach on deck for our 9-10 group. Denver Swim Academy is a coach owned club of around 220 Swimmers. DSA ws ranked in ASCA’s top 100 Age Group Clubs of the country

Director of IT

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Systems Administrator

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Assistant Swim Coach

This position is responsible for assisting Carmel Swim Club Lead Group Coaches within the guidelines established by the Head Age Group Coach.

Head Swim Team Coach

The Country Club at Woodmoor is seeking a dynamic, skilled, and motivated Head Coach for our year-round competitive swim program, The Woodmoor Tsunamis. The program is coach run and club owned.

Assistant Swim Team Coach

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is seeking a Full Time Assistant Coach. We are a member of the New England Swimming LSC and operate our own 25y by 25m pool with 11scy lanes and upper deck bleacher seating for 400. The facility includes an updated gym plus specialized fitness rooms and classrooms which the team has full access to. We host multiple meets throughout the year.

Coach- Full Time

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is seeking a Full Time Coach who can serve as either the Head Age Group Coach or as a Multi-Group Coach depending on skill set. We are a member of the New England Swimming LSC and operate our own 25y by 25m pool with 11scy lanes and upper deck bleacher seating for 400.

