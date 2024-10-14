RIGA SKINS RACE: First Baltic Swim Meet to Offer €4,000 Prize Pool

Courtesy: Aivars Platonovs/Swimming Federation of Latvia

Swimming Club “Riga” is excited to announce the International Swim Meet, “RIGA SKINS RACE,” set to take place on November 15-16, 2024 at the Ķīpsala Swimming Pool in Riga, Latvia. This groundbreaking event marks the first swim competition in the Baltic region to offer €4,000 in prize money, a major milestone for Baltic swimming.

Hosted in collaboration with the Latvian Swimming Federation and supported by the Riga City Council’s Education, Culture, and Sports Department, the RIGA SKINS RACE is set to attract top-tier swimmers from across Latvia, Europe, and beyond.

Event Details:

Venue: Ķīpsala Swimming Pool, Ķīpsalas Street 5, Riga, Latvia

Dates: November 15-16, 2024

Start Time: 12:30 PM

The competition will be conducted according to World Aquatics swimming rules, ensuring a world-class standard of competition. With generous prize money and recognition on the line, athletes will compete across a range of age groups, with special awards and medals presented to top finishers.

Participants: Swimmers from Latvia, European Union member states, and invited international clubs and nations are encouraged to participate. The event is set to be a spectacular showcase of talent, bringing together athletes of all ages and levels of experience.

A Baltic Milestone: The RIGA SKINS RACE sets a new benchmark for swimming competitions in the Baltics, being the first event in the region to offer such substantial prize money. The €4,000 prize pool highlights the growing significance of competitive swimming in the region and provides additional motivation for athletes aiming for top performances.

Registration and Inquiries: For more information on how to participate or to inquire about event details, please contact the Organizing Committee via the details below.

Join us in Riga for this historic event that promises to raise the bar for swimming competitions in the Baltics. Whether you’re an athlete aiming for victory or a fan ready to cheer on world-class talent, the RIGA SKINS RACE will be an unforgettable weekend of competitive swimming.

Registration can be found here.