Do You Love Swimming? See 4,129 Swim Jobs You Might Love

ELMHURST AQUATICS – SENIOR COACH

Elmhurst Aquatics, a year-round aquatics club with swimming, water polo, and diving, is seeking qualified applicants for Lead Coach coaching positions to work with our 13&Over and Senior level age groups within our program. This is a part-time salaried position. Elmhurst Aquatics trains primarily at the York High School Aquatic Center in Elmhurst, IL. The role will require working evenings and occasional weekend days for meets and practices.

FACILITY COORDINATOR (AQUATICS)

Use your Aquatics knowledge and skills to make a direct impact in the Kettering community! Our Aquatics facilities and programs are among the region’s top destinations for both leisure and water safety skill building. If you’re passionate about water safety and ready to join a positive, enthusiastic team, we’d love to hear from you.

HEAD COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Under administrative direction, the Head Coach is responsible for the development, oversight, and management of all aspects of the competitive National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving programs.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH

Ferrum College, an NCAA Division III institution located in Ferrum, Virginia, is looking for a motivated, energetic and passionate individual to be our next Head Swimming Coach. This is a full-time, 12-month position. Review of applications will begin immediately.

HEAD COACH – COLUMBUS AQUATIC CLUB HURRICANES

The Columbus Aquatic Club Hurricanes Swim Team is seeking energetic, motivated, and highly skilled applicants for a full-time, year-round, salaried Head Swim Coach position.

ASSISTANT COACH – CARROLLTON AQUA RACERS

Seeking assistant coach for recreational summer program with members ages 5 and up to work from Mid May through End of July. Approximately 20 – 25 hours a week. Energetic personalities encouraged, must be able to maintain structure while still providing a fun instructional environment with effective communication between athletes and staff.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Do you love to coach, swim, and compete? Do you love kids of all ages? Are you motivational and enthusiastic? If so, then becoming our swim team’s Head Coach may be the right option for you!

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH FOR MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

St. Lawrence University is currently seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Coach for Men’s & Women’s Swimming. This is a 9-month position (August 2023 – May 2024). Remuneration includes a very competitive coaching stipend, student health insurance, and eligibility for tuition remission (6 graduate classes per year in the University’s graduate program).

SSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH (FULL-TIME)

Assist in the coaching, teaching, instructing and planning of all practices and meets.

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING, NCAA DIVISION I, BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Responsible for overseeing the coaching of the athletes in men’s and women’s swimming & diving and all aspects of that program’s operation to provide the athletes with a first-class experience.

HEAD COACH – SWIMMING AND DIVING – ALFRED STATE COLLEGE

The Head Coach and Aquatics Director is the person responsible for all aspects of leading a NCAA program in the sport of Swimming and Diving along with the Aquatic Center program management. This includes, but is not limited to, recruitment of prospective student-athletes, student-athlete development, competition preparation and strategy, supervision of assistant coaches, lifeguards, Aquatics programming, pool maintenance as needed, scheduling, alumni and public relations, fundraising, adherence to NCAA and AMCC rules and regulations, and general administrative duties.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach at Bucknell University serves within the Department of Athletics and Recreation and is responsible for the coaching of academically-qualified student athletes. The swimming and diving program at Bucknell has an NCAA Division I men’s and women’s program, and the Assistant Coach must work within the guidelines, rules, and regulations of Bucknell University, the NCAA, and the Conference.

SAN DIMAS AQUATICS (SDA) AGE GROUP COACH

San Dimas Aquatics (SDA) is seeking applicants for an age group coach position in San Dimas, CA. San Dimas Aquatics is a new team in Southern California- in its second year as a team. SDA has 170 swimmers and is experiencing exponential growth in numbers as well as performance.

CORONADO SWIM – TEAM ELITE (CSTE LLC): PROGRAM HEAD COACH

Coronado Swim – Team Elite (CSTE LLC) is searching for a Head Coach. Our San Diego club is managed and mentored by 2016 USA Head Women’s Olympic coach, David Marsh. The club has 200+ members ranging from novice to US National level athletes. Our club is a Bronze Medal Club and the only USA Swimming Medal Club in San Diego. There are many occasions when collegiate and post-grad athletes are training alongside the club swimmers and serve as mentors to the younger swimmers.

Head Swim Coach

Head Swim Coach at Springfield Family YMCA in Springfield, Ohio .The Springfield Family YMCA Swim Team is a competitive program offering annual or seasonal participation. Our athletes participate in both YMCA and USA Swimming swim meets in order to offer local, regional and national level competition opportunities. Swimmers participate with groups according to their age, skills, and ability.

Director of Drowning Prevention & Instruction

Looking for a leadership position directly responsible for drowning prevention in a forward thinking and well-resourced large Y Association? The Tampa YMCA may have the leadership role for you as our next Director of Drowning Prevention & Instruction. Reporting to the Executive Director responsible for the Aquatics product line, the Director of Drowning Prevention and Instruction provides coordinating and oversight for Association Safety Around Water (SAW), Mobile Swim, Learn to Swim Week, and Association Aquatic Instructional Programs.

Fort Collins Area Swim Team – Assistant Coach

This position is responsible for assisting Fort Collins Area Swim Team Lead Group Coaches within the guidelines established by the Head Age Group Coach and Head Coach. The primary objective will be to prepare each athlete to meet his or her long term potential within the FAST program. Essential tools are excellent communication skills, working knowledge of proper stroke technique, and a contagious enthusiasm.

Swim Instructor

Provide direct leadership, instruction and motivation for students in swimming classes. The Swim Instructor will conduct quality aquatic programs and promote the YMCA’s Core Values of Caring, Honesty, Respect, and Responsibility.

TEAM ADMINISTRATOR – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is seeking a Team Administrator. This is a full-time position. The Team Administrator will assist with all team and business administrative responsibilities.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The JCC Bridgewater Tide (BWTD), located in Bridgewater, NJ, is seeking a Head Age Group Coach to grow and develop the base of our program so these swimmers develop into successful athletes once they reach the senior level. In coordination with the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will take BWTD to new levels of success. The Head Age Group Coach will work Sundays through Thursdays.

COMBINED SWIM COACH NEEDED WEST MICHIGAN SWIMMERS (WMS) ASSISTANT AND ZEELAND AGE GROUP (ZAGS) HEAD COACH

West Michigan Swimmers (WMS) and Zeeland Age Group Swimming (ZAGS) are searching for applicants for their programs. WMS is a year round USA Swimming Club that works with athletes just starting out with club swimming (7-9 years old) to college athletes home for the summer. ZAGS is a competitive age group program designed to develop skills for swimmers of all levels. Ages range from 6-16 and compete within the West Michigan Swim League.

BOULDER SWIM TEAM – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Boulder Swim Team is looking for a qualified coach eager to learn and contribute to our program. Candidates need to be certified in CPR/AED, First Aid, and Lifeguard or Coaches Safety Training, and any other required certifications per USA Swimming and/or CO Swimming. Also must be able to pass a background check. Please Boulder Swim Team at [email protected] with your interest.

HEAD COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The University of New Mexico Athletics Department, a Division 1 Mountain West institution, seeks a Head Coach to direct, oversee, and manage all aspects of the Women’s Swimming program within the guidelines, rules and regulations of the University, Conference, and the NCAA.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Eagle Aquatics, Inc. is a coach-run program with approximately 250 swimmers & divers located in Atascocita/Humble, Texas (Northeast Houston).

LIFEGUARD – SEASONAL (SPRING/SUMMER)

The Lifeguard’s primary role is to ensure the safety of patrons and coworkers. This will be done by constant surveillance of the pools, recognizing and preventing hazardous behaviors, inspecting pool areas for potential problems and hazards, taking appropriate action and watching for unusual activity in and around the pool areas.

CINCINNATI MARLINS SENIOR COACH (FULL TIME)

The Cincinnati Marlins are seeking a full time Senior Age Group Swim Coach. The Cincinnati Marlins are a not for profit year round swim club based in three locations in the greater Cincinnati area. Our central location is at the newly renovated Keating Natatorium at St. Xavier High School in Finneytown.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Rose Bowl Aquatics is a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club located in Pasadena, California. This person will focus on athletes ages 11-18 years old, but Assistant Coaches at Rose Bowl have the opportunity to work with multiple groups across all levels of the team.

VELOCITY SWIMMING SEEKS – HEAD COACH/CEO (OPEN TO COACH OWNED PROPOSALS)

Velocity Swimming (VS) of Wenatchee, Washington is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, and highly skilled Head Coach to lead our year-round competitive swim program in the beautiful Wenatchee Valley.

Indian Valley Swim Team Head Coach

Our ongoing goal at IVST is to create an atmosphere where all levels of swimmers are supported and made to feel as an important part of the team. Swim Team coaches are expected to provide an atmosphere in which each individual team member can develop excellent sports conduct, team spirit, build confidence, and improve skills.

Swim Pier Director

The Swim Director will plan, direct, and implement activities in Camp Cody’s swimming Program. Overseeing all health and safety, risk assessments, and maintenance of the swimming equipment and area, while delivering lessons and coordinating swimming into the entire camp program.

Elmbrook Swim Club Senior II and Masters Coach

Elmbrook Swim Club: (EBSC) is a 200 member competitive team with the mission of “EXCELLENCE IN LIFE THROUGH SWIMMING” located in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Head Swim Coach/Aquatics Dir

Dickinson College invites applications for our open head coaching position for men’s and women’s swimming. Dickinson is a highly selective liberal arts institution, located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. A member of the NCAA Division III and the Centennial Conference, the College is seeking a dynamic and innovative individual who has a strong administrative, collaborative and student-focused background to serve in this position.

ESSEX COUNTY CLUB – POOL DIRECTOR

Full-time seasonal summer position (May – Labor day week) that oversees all pool operations and swim team activities. In addition, the Pool Director is tasked to maintain a safe, clean and appealing swim program for members, children and guests.

SENIOR AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

GMAC is a Not for Profit swim club that has 1100 swimmers across our Lessons Program, Pre-Competitive, Competitive, and Masters programs registered throughout the year.

PART-TIME COACHING AT SWIMATLANTA HAMILTON MILL

SwimAtlanta at Dacula, GA has an immediate opening for a motivated and enthusiastic Coach. This is a great opportunity to provide fun, safe swimming sessions appropriate to the ages and abilities of the children, aged 7 years and up. You will be planning and delivering swimming sessions, encouraging improvement within the various ages and ability levels, and maintaining the highest safety standard at all times

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH & SWIM LESSONS INSTRUCTOR

Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) is looking for a full-time assistant coach to help lead our program in delivering “Aquatic Sports for All” in the Cayman Islands. We have 300+ year-round swimmers in our competitive and non-competitive team, as well as a growing Swim School, and a very successful Artistic Swimming team.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR

The Aquatics Director is responsible for developing, implementing, promoting and supervising year round aquatics programs for MICC members of all skill levels and ages. The Director will provide access to a wide variety of activities, with special emphasis placed on instruction, water safety, recreation, fitness training and water sports.

