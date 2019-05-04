Diamond Bar Breaks 5 Meet Records at CIF Division 4 Finals

2019 CIF-SS DIVISION 4 – FINALS

Prelims May 1st

Finals May 3rd

Riverside Aquatics Complex, Riverside, CA

Short Course Yards

Final Results

Finals of the CIF Division 4 Sectional concluded on Friday, May 3rd, seeing 5 Division 4 meet records fall during the session. The Diamond Bar boys 200 medley relay re-broke the meet record they set in the prelims session. Nathan Chow (24.67), Kevin Vargas (25.60), Vincent Cheng (22.97), and Timothy Jia (21.33) combined to swim a final time of 1:34.57, shedding nearly 1.5 seconds off their prelims time of 1:35.98. The group was dominant in the event, winning by roughly 7.5 seconds, and posting the fastest split in the field on all 4 legs.

Vargas went on to win the boys 200 IM, again in record fashion. Vargas swam a 1:49.26, touching the wall first by over 10 seconds. He had set the meet record with his prelims performance of 1:50.47, then took the record under the 1:50 mark in finals. Vargas also won the 100 breast, clocking a 56.44 to come in just off his prelims time of 56.26. Vargas also swam on the Diamond Bar 400 free relay, which won in a new meet record as well. Dylan Hou led the team off in 47.88, followed by Vargas (46.14), Chow (46.45), and Cheng (46.67) for a time of 3:07.14, crushing Diamond Bar’s prelims time of 3:14.43.

Cheng doubled up on event wins as well, taking the boys 100 fly and 100 back. He shredded his prelims time of 50.86 in the 100 fly, speeding to a 49.46 for the win and a new meet record. In the 100 back, he dropped from his prelims mark of 53.13, touching the wall in 52.41.

Hemet’s Mya Jackson was a double event winner, taking the girls 50 free and 100 free. Jackson took the 50 free by about a half second, clocking a 23.29. She brought herself within .18 seconds of breaking the meet record. Jackson then turned around and swam a 51.02 to win the 100 free, coming home ahead of Kate Li (51.38). Li was the winner of the girls 200 free (1:52.36). Ocean View’s Dominic Falcon won the boys 200 free and 500 free convincingly. Falcon swam a 1:38.79 to win the 200 by nearly 3 seconds. His time was just .57 seconds off the meet record of 1:38.22. Falcon went on to win the 500, touching in 4:29.54 to win by 5.6 seconds.

Diamond Bar broke another meet record, with the girls 400 free relay taking nearly 5 seconds off their prelims time. KaiMin Tsuei led the relay off in 52.55, followed by Melanie Wu (53.31), Alethea Gani (56.63), and Kate Li (51.90), finishing in 3:34.39. Elikai Crompton (West Valley) handled the boys free sprints. Crompton swam a 20.64 in the 50 free to win by half a second, just off his prelims performance of 20.45. He then went on to win the 100 free in 46.20, again just off his prelims performance of 46.08.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS: