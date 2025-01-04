Denmark’s Magnus Hojby Andersen Joins Malaysian Coaching Staff

Malaysia Aquatics (MAS) has announced that Danish coach Magnus Hojby Andersen has joined its staff entering the new Olympic quad.

Andersen has worked with Danish Olympian Alexander Norgaard and national record holder Rasmus Nickelsen in the past, bringing more than 15 years of experience to the new role.

MAS vice-president Marilyn Chua pointed to Andersen’s experience with sports science as a key contribution the Dane is expected to bring to swimmers’ development within Malaysia.

“Andersen is a big believer in sports science, and he’s been working very closely with Dr. Jan Olbrecht, who is one of the top sports scientists in the world,” said Chua. (New Straits Times)

Olbrecht was a trailblazer in various training methodologies, including lactate testing, having worked with the likes of Inge de Bruijn, Pieter van den Hoogenband, and Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

His published work, “The Science of Winning”, is considered by many to be a top manual on aerobic/anaerobic energy-based training.

Chua added, “Now that Andersen is with us, he can help us spearhead this very sports science-driven coaching that we are focusing on.

“Using data and sports science, we can customize the training programs for each swimmer, which is necessary at the highest level.” (New Straits Times)

Malaysia sent two swimmers to the 2024 Olympic Games, with Khiew Hoe Yean finishing 27th in the men’s 400m free and Rouxin Tan placing 33rd in the women’s 100m breast.

Tan later made history as the first Malaysian swimmer in 35 years to win a medal at a short course World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, claiming 400m IM bronze at this year’s Shanghai stop last November.