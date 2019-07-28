Defending World Champion Chase Kalisz Does Not Advance to 400 IM Final

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

A day after finishing third overall in the 200 IM, ending the United States’ streak of world titles in the event at eight, defending champion Chase Kalisz failed to advance to the final the 400 IM Sunday morning in Gwangju.

Kalisz finished 10th overall, two spots out of advancing. He split 57.04/1:05.35/1:11.15/1:02.08 for a 4:15.62, nearly 10 seconds off his best time of 4:05.90, and two seconds slower than he was in April (4:13.45); that swim ranked him seventh in the world heading into the meet. He posted the slowest free split of anyone who finished in the top-16.

The 25-year-old Kalisz is the third-fastest performer in history in the 400 IM behind only Ryan Lochte (4:05.18) and world record holder Michael Phelps (4:03.84), the only other men to break 4:06. He saw relatively little racing in 2019 prior this meet, only notching two 400 IMs, and both were at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Richmond.

Japan’s Daiya Seto, who won the 400 IM in 2013 and 2015 (and the 200 IM earlier this meet), will have a chance to reclaim his title after earning the top qualfying spot. Take a look at the top eight, which includes Kalisz’s Univeristy of Georgia teammate Jay Litherland:

TOP 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS