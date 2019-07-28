Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arjan Knipping Takes Almost Two Seconds Off Dutch Record In Men’s 400 IM

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arjan Knipping was a surprise winner in the fifth and final heat of the men’s 400 IM, finishing in a time of 4:13.46 from out in lane eight for a new Dutch National Record.

The 24-year-old’s swim takes down the previous mark of 4:15.38, held jointly by him and the now-National Training Centre Eindhoven Head Coach Marcel Wouda.

Woulda swam the time back at the 1997 European Championships, winning gold, and then Knipping tied it in April at the Swim Cup – Eindhoven.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Relative to his previous best, Knipping split this swim near identically the entire way. The biggest difference came on the freestyle, where he was 1.54 seconds faster than he was earlier in the year.

Knipping, 2019 Swim Cup-Eindhoven Knipping, 2019 Worlds
26.41 26.44
57.13 (30.72) 57.23 (30.79)
1:30.73 (33.60) 1:30.49 (33.26)
2:03.19 (32.46) 2:02.74 (32.25)
2:37.68 (34.49) 2:37.58 (34.84)
3:13.27 (35.59) 3:12.89 (35.31)
3:44.67 (31.40) 3:43.88 (30.99)
4:15.38 (30.71) 4:13.46 (29.58)

He advances through to the final in second, trailing two-time World Champion Daiya Seto (4:12.27). Jay Litherland of the U.S. sits third, joining Knipping sub-4:14 in 4:13.78.

The biggest surprise of the prelims was that defending gold medalist Chase Kalisz missed the final. The third-fastest performer in history swam a time of 4:15.62, placing 10th.

