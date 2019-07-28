Day 8 Relay Lineups: Smith Gets First Crack At 100 Back On Women’s Medley

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
After setting a new world record in the 200 backstroke, Regan Smith will receive one chance to swim the 100 backstroke here at the 2019 World Championships.
The 17-year-old will lead-off the U.S. women’s 400 medley relay in the final, getting the nod over individual 100 back entrants Olivia Smoliga and Kathleen Baker. Smoliga, who won bronze in the event, swam in the heats.
Smith will be joined by a star-studded cast in Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia and Simone Manuel.
Australia has made three changes from prelims as expected, utilizing Minna Atherton, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell on back, fly and free.
The Canadian are bringing on Maggie MacNeil on fly and Penny Oleksiak on free, which was expected, and also add Sydney Pickrem on breast after Kierra Smith had a lacklustre 1:08.6 leg in the heats. Pickrem will also swim the 400 IM final during this session.
Italy has added Martina Carraro and Elena di Liddo on breast and fly, Great Britain brings Freya Anderson in on freestyle, and China has a new back half with Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan.
WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY FINAL
- Lane 1 – Great Britain (Davies, Renshaw, Thomas, Anderson)
- Lane 2 – China (Fu, Yu, Zhang, Yang)
- Lane 3 – Italy (Panziera, Carraro, di Liddo, Pellegrini)
- Lane 4 – USA (Smith, King, Dahlia, Manuel)
- Lane 5 – Australia (Atherton, Hansen, McKeon, C.Campbell)
- Lane 6 – Canada (Masse, Pickrem, MacNeil, Oleksiak)
- Lane 7 – Sweden (Coleman, S.Hansson, L.Hansson, Sjostrom)
- Lane 8 – Japan (Sakai, Aoki, Makina, Omoto)
Sub 58 WR lead off for Smith 👍
400 im before relay. Risky to put Pickrem, hope it works out.
I agree but nothing to lose
Yes there is less than 30 minutes between events. They also have Kelsy Wog who made the 200 breast final. They should have a lock on the bronze without this risk so they must be hoping for more than that. I suppose better to experiment with this now and not at the olympics. If they were really trying to get gold then they would have gotten pickram to drop the 400 IM.
Getting Pickrem to drop the 400im would be outrageous considering she’s a genuine medal chance. Wog is the best choice imo for the circumstances, but perhaps half hour is enough for pickrem to rest up.
Why did GB put Anderson in. I know Hopkin is swimming the 50 free final but I feel as though she could lay down a quicker split.
Anderson beat Hopkin in the individual 100 free.
Freya anderson made the final in 100m free and is rising 18 yr old. Right choice for mine.