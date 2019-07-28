Day 8 Relay Lineups: Smith Gets First Crack At 100 Back On Women’s Medley

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After setting a new world record in the 200 backstroke, Regan Smith will receive one chance to swim the 100 backstroke here at the 2019 World Championships.

The 17-year-old will lead-off the U.S. women’s 400 medley relay in the final, getting the nod over individual 100 back entrants Olivia Smoliga and Kathleen Baker. Smoliga, who won bronze in the event, swam in the heats.

Smith will be joined by a star-studded cast in Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia and Simone Manuel.

Australia has made three changes from prelims as expected, utilizing Minna Atherton, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell on back, fly and free.

The Canadian are bringing on Maggie MacNeil on fly and Penny Oleksiak on free, which was expected, and also add Sydney Pickrem on breast after Kierra Smith had a lacklustre 1:08.6 leg in the heats. Pickrem will also swim the 400 IM final during this session.

Italy has added Martina Carraro and Elena di Liddo on breast and fly, Great Britain brings Freya Anderson in on freestyle, and China has a new back half with Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan.

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY FINAL