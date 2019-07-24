Day 4 Relay Lineups: U.S. Enters New Roster, McKeon In For AUS On Mixed Medley

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Americans were the only team to turn over a completely new roster from the prelims for the final of the mixed medley relay, bringing on Ryan Murphy, Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel. Murphy is the only one of the four who didn’t swim on the gold medal-winning team (in finals) at the 2017 Championship, instead swimming the heats after Matt Grevers went quicker in the individual 100 back.

The Australians exchanged out three of their four legs, keeping Matthew Wilson on breast while adding Mitch Larkin, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell on back, fly and free. This will be McKeon’s first swim since withdrawing from the 200 freestyle.

Russia brings on Evgeny Rylov, Kirill Prigoda and Svetlana Chimrova, taking off Andrei Minakov from prelims despite the fact he had the fastest fly split at 50.93. Mariia Kameneva is the lone swimmer to remain.

Also splitting sub-51 on fly in the heats was James Guy (50.97), who remains on Great Britain’s team along with Georgia Davies and Freya Anderson. The only addition was Adam Peaty, which was obviously a no brainer. He takes over for James Wilby, who recorded the top breast split in the prelims with a 58.16.

Canada, the Netherlands and Germany all remain the same from the morning, while Italy moves out three of their legs and brings on Simone Sabbioni, Fabio Scozzoli and Federica Pellegrini.

MIXED MEDLEY RELAY FINAL