Day 1 of MIAC Championships Brings 800 Freestyle Record

Courtesy: Andy Hardt, AKA Livestream Andy.

The 2019 MIAC Championships got off to an exciting start tonight with 3 finals, and a MIAC record by St. Kate’s in the 800 freestyle relay.

In a first for the MIAC, the 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay, and the men’s 3 meter diving, were in their own session at the start of the meet. The change did not disappoint, as we saw high energy, competitive races, and record-breaking swims.

Women 800 free relay

1. St. Catherine 7:32.73 (MIAC record)

2. St. Thomas 7:36.01 (under the old meet record)

3. St. Olaf 7:37.60

4. Gustavus 7:45.01

5. Carleton 7:53.61

6. Saint Benedict 7:55.76

7. Concordia 8:17.56

8. Saint Mary’s 8:30.88

The finals session started off with a bang, as St. Kate’s lowered the overall MIAC record to win the event. Jordyn Wentzel started it off in style for them, with a 1:49.96 record. But it was St. Olaf, overlooked coming in, that took the lead at halfway after strong splits from Marissa Wolff (1:50.78) and Maya Knutson (1:53.82). St. Kate’s was able to regain control, but a 1:52.33 split from St. Thomas’ Alex Howard put the Tommies back in the running. But Maggie Menso, St. Kates’ ace distance swimmer was too much for St. Thomas’ Mira Schroeder in the last 100, and St. Kate’s pulled away to win. St. Thomas held on to go under their previous meet record, and St. Olaf held on for third after putting the pressure on early. All three teams are possibilities for DIII Nationals.

Men 800 free relay

1. Gustavus 6:45.82

2. St. Olaf 6:54.28

3. St Thomas 6:59.51

4. St. John’s 7:00.63

5. Carleton 7:03.34

6. Hamline 7:11.54

7. Macalester 7:16.51

8. St. Mary’s 7:51.23

This might be Gustavus’ year to challenge St. Thomas for the win, and their 800 freestyle relay came to play. They won by over 8 seconds in an event previously dominated by the Tommies. Dutch Franko-Dynes, Josh Muntifering, Nolan Larson, and Matt Allison all had swims around 1:41 (some of the splits were missed), to show that Gustavus has a very strong mid-distance freestyle crew. St. Olaf used 1:42 splits from John Loepfe and Sjon Greseth to nab second, while St. Thomas outtouched St. John’s for third.

Men 3 meter diving (11 dives)

1. Leif Jorgensen (St. Olaf) 465.20

2. Jonathan Bovee (Gustavus) 462.45

3. Logan Bican (Gustavus) 454.35

4. Kieran Cuddy (Macalester) 436.10

5. Andrew Godfrey (St. Thomas) 434.80

6. Sam Serleth (St. Thomas) 431.05

7. Carson Scholberg (Gustavus) 387.05

8. Josh Theis (Gustavus) 355.10

Jorgensen used a clutch last dive to win a close 3 meter diving event in his Senior year. But it was Gustavus picking up massive points with four divers in the top 8. Serleth actually put up the top score of the competition: 488 in prelims. But in a close-fought final, he could only manage sixth.

Women 200 medley relay

1. St. Thomas 1:45.02

2. St. Olaf 1:45.50

3. Gustavus 1:45.89

4. St. Catherine 1:46.45

5. Carleton 1:46.67

6. Saint Benedict 1:49.51

7. Concordia 1:53.55

8. Hamline 1:53.74

St. Thomas took the lead on Anna Astrup’s fly leg, and Kate Smarjesse held off Marissa Wolff, as St. Thomas took the win in the second relay of the night. After Kelly Punko (26.12) got the Oles out to a lead, Sophia Nevin (29.33) held off Ashley Christensen (29.37) on the breaststroke. But the Tommies were too much for the Oles on the back half, and got the half-second win. Gustavus nearly came up on St. Olaf, but settled for third, while a short-handed St. Kate’s team barely held off a strong Carleton effort.

Men 200 medley relay

1. St. Thomas 1:30.45

2. Gustavus 1:32.43

3. St. Olaf 1:32.98

4. St. John’s 1:35.32

5. Carleton 1:36.79

6. Hamline 1:37.37

7. Macalester 1:42.79

8. Saint Mary’s 1:47.18

St. Thomas reasserted themselves with a dominant two-second win over Gustavus. Tom Negaard showed himself to be in fine form as his 22.77 took the lead for the Tommies over St. Olaf rival John Loepfe (23.28). Tanner Sonnek’s breaststroke split (24.16) moved Gustavus up the field, but Noah Faldet’s 24.83 held the gap for the Tommies. Then Max Larson and Garrett Riley brought things home for St. Thomas, as Gustavus settled for second ahead of St. Olaf.

The 2019 MIAC Swimming and Diving Championships resumes tomorrow with Day 2. Prelims start at 10:30, and finals start at 6:30.