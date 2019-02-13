Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Livestream Andy Previews the MIAC Conference Championships

It’s championship season, folks, and you know what that means: Livestream Andy is back in action.

Andy Hardt hit the ground running last year, serving as a BTN Network commentator for five of the seven sessions of the 2018 men’s  NCAA Championships. He quickly gained a cult following here on our site, becoming famous for his entertaining quotes, like claiming someone looking fresh to be “full of swimming!”

Now, with the Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships kicking off Thursday at University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Andy – fully bearded, perhaps also preparing to shave down for the postseason – is once again doing his thing. Watch below as he previews all the good action to come this week.

Roch

Yaaaaas I love Livestream Andy! MIACs have historically had terrible commentating, I’m so glad we will be in good hands again this year.

1 hour ago
Roch

PS: GUSTIES WILL SHINE

…but if the Gustie women don’t win, it would be awesome to see St Kate’s take it.

1 hour ago
Andrew Mering

I think the men’s meet is where you should be putting your hopes for Gustie glory. There’s an argument to be made that the GAC men are the favorites. It should be close either way. Looking forward to it.

1 hour ago
B1Guy!

Go St. Kates! #WentzelReign Begins

54 minutes ago
Small bird

Who would contribute to a gofundme for Andy’s trip to Austin for NCAAs? Toss me an upvote as I consider whether to set up the account.

Disclaimer;
– I haven’t talked to Andy / don’t know if he’s interested
-I don’t know what live streaming rules there are (broadcast rights Etc).
Also please comment if you know any information pertaining to the above two points

35 minutes ago
Braden Keith

2) he wouldn’t be able to do a livestream of any kind, unfortunately. Unless ESPN hired him. The odds of that happening are slim-and-none based on some recent comments by the Texas AD regarding his opinion of swimming fans.

If you got him there, though, I’m sure that we could find him something to do!

28 minutes ago
Small bird

Hypothetical question – do you know if a live audio stream where he commented over the ESPN broadcast would be legal? Technically wouldn’t be streaming any ESPN material, just his own proprietary commentary.

I think, logistically, would be hard to get Andy’s stream and ESPN stream to sync up well, but presumably all he would need would be an ESPN account, a live audiosteeaming service and a mic. Then fans could have muted ESPN tab open and Andy’s livestream open.

45 seconds ago
joe

I would contribute lol. Was a big fan of him last year

26 minutes ago

