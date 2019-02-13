Livestream Andy Previews the MIAC Conference Championships

It’s championship season, folks, and you know what that means: Livestream Andy is back in action.

Andy Hardt hit the ground running last year, serving as a BTN Network commentator for five of the seven sessions of the 2018 men’s NCAA Championships. He quickly gained a cult following here on our site, becoming famous for his entertaining quotes, like claiming someone looking fresh to be “full of swimming!”

Now, with the Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships kicking off Thursday at University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Andy – fully bearded, perhaps also preparing to shave down for the postseason – is once again doing his thing. Watch below as he previews all the good action to come this week.