Pac-12 Names Seliskar, Selim as Swimmer, Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO – The Conference office announced today that Andrew Seliskar of Cal was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and Arizona State’s Youssef Selim was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Andrew Seliskar, Sr., California (McLean, Va.)

Seliskar helped No. 1 California to a dominant 156-126 dual meet win over No. 10 USC at Spieker Aquatics Complex with three wins in three different strokes. He was the only triple-winner at the meet with first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:33.77), 200 breaststroke (1:53.48) and 200 individual medley (1:44.07), while also swimming a leg on the 200 medley relay team that finished second. The win over the Trojans improved the Bears’ dual meet record to 5-0 with one matchup remaining against Stanford this season before the Pac-12 Championships, March 6-9. The senior studying environmental economics and policy will compete at the 2019 FINA World Championships in South Korea, which takes place this July, where he will compete in the 200-meter freestyle. Seliskar earns his first Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honor, but has previously won two Pac-12 Swimmer of the Month honors, once earlier this season for the competition month of November and once as a sophomore.

Men’s Diver of the Week

Youssef Selim, Jr., Arizona State (Cairo, Egypt)

Selim placed first in the one-meter springboard and second in the three-meter to help No. 17 Arizona State edge cross-state rival No. 15 Arizona in the Sun Devils’ final regular-season meet of the season before the Pac-12 Championships. The junior earned his third one-meter victory of the season with a personal-best score of 393.15, the second-highest mark by a Pac-12 diver and the highest score by a Sun Devil this year. He also helped ASU sweep the top two spots in the three-meter, as Selim took second and teammate David Hoffer, who was the Pac-12 Diver of the Week two weeks ago, placed first. Selim, last year’s Pac-12 one-meter champion, has maintained a 3.86 grade point average studying business communication. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Academic first team last year and was honored with the Sun Devil Athletics Men’s Highest Achieving Student-Athlete Award in February 2018. He earns his second-career Pac-12 Diver of the Week honor.

The 2019 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships (Feb. 27–Mar. 2) and the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships (Mar. 6-9) will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.