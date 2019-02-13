SwimSwam Pulse: Voters Pick Cal Men #1 By 5% Of Votes

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who should sit #1 in our pre-conference men’s Power Ranks:

RESULTS

Question: Who should be #1 in our men’s Power Ranks?



Cal – 43.8%

Texas – 38.7%

NC State – 7.2%

Indiana – 7.0%

Other – 3.4%

43.8% of SwimSwam voters picked the Cal men as the #1 team in the nation compared to just 38.7% for four-time defending champs Texas.

Those two teams ran away with the top two spots. We actually went the opposite way in our official Power Rankings, keeping Texas at #1. That ranking, though, was as close as can be, with Cal earning 2 of 5 first-place votes and Texas taking the other three.

NC State (our #4 team) just edged out Indiana in our poll, earning 0.2% more of the votes. Teams outside of the four listed got just about three-and-a-half percent of the votes.

