David Marsh Discusses Team Elite West

In 2008 David Marsh created Team Elite as an extension of the SwimMac program. The goal of Team Elite was to provide post-graduate swimmers who had their eye on medalling at the Olympics an appropriate training environment to reach their goals.

With the team being part of the SwimMac program they also provided leadership and mentorship for the club swimmers.

Team Elite was an overwhelming success placing six swimmers on both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams.

Those swimmers include:

2012 Olympians

2016 Olympics

In September Marsh moved out west taking the Head Coaching position at UC San Diego. His vision for the Team Elite is to expand the program to the west coast.

In this video he explains where they are in that process.