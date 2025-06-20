Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex & Gretchen Walsh Reflect on Each Others’ US Nationals Swims, NCAA Careers

Comments: 2

For much of their swimming career, Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh have gotten to do it together. Whether it’s winning high school state championships, going to college and fueling a full-blown dynasty, or competing at the Paris Olympics, the Walsh sisters have been side-by-side.

Now, they are ending their time in the NCAA and starting their pro careers together, too. Coming off of the National Championships in Indianapolis that saw both sisters qualify for the World Championships in Singapore, SwimSwam spoke to the dynamic duo about past, present, and future.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
NJ Cav
58 minutes ago

Nice interview. For those interested in the podcast they referenced with Katie Grimes, it is here: https://youtu.be/nyZCHsiJgXA

3
-2
Reply
ACCaholic
Reply to  NJ Cav
22 minutes ago

Thanks for posting this.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!