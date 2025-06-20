Alex & Gretchen Walsh Reflect on Each Others’ US Nationals Swims, NCAA Careers

For much of their swimming career, Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh have gotten to do it together. Whether it’s winning high school state championships, going to college and fueling a full-blown dynasty, or competing at the Paris Olympics, the Walsh sisters have been side-by-side.

Now, they are ending their time in the NCAA and starting their pro careers together, too. Coming off of the National Championships in Indianapolis that saw both sisters qualify for the World Championships in Singapore, SwimSwam spoke to the dynamic duo about past, present, and future.