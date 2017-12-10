David Marsh Discusses UCSD Transitioning to Division I (Video)

The University of California San Diego will complete its expected jump to the Division I level and will join the Big West Conference in 2020.

The school announced the move today, though the jump to Division I has been widely expected after the student body voted in the spring of 2016 to more than double its student fees to help fund the move.

The transition period between Divisions II and I will start in the fall of 2020, with UCSD ineligible for conference or NCAA titles at the Division I level for four years. That mean’s the fall of 2024 will be the school’s first season competing as full Division I members.

Coach Marsh discusses the benefits of transitioning to DI, especially in a climate where we are accustomed to seeing more DI swimming programs getting cut than brought in. The students who voted to move to DI also voted to have their tuition fees slightly raised, which in turn will provide more scholarship opportunities to incoming athletes, swimming included.