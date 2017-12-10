Bacon Turns in 1:54.9 200 Back on Day 4 of NCAP Invitational

2017 NCAP INVITATIONAL

December 7-10th

University of Maryland

Short course yards

Psych Sheet

Results on Meet Mobile (2017 NCAP Invitational)

NCAP junior stars Phoebe Bacon and Cassidy Bayer each picked up a win on the final night of competition at the 2017 NCAP Invitational. Bacon took on the 200 back. She dominated the field, flipping in 55.82 en route to her winning time of 1:54.98. That was just over a tenth short of her personal best, which stands at a 1:54.86 done at 2017 NCSAs. Teammate Bayer took her title in the 200 IM. Bayer popped off a 2:00.20 to win by nearly 2 seconds.

NOVA’s 14-year-old Grace Sheble continued to have a strong meet as she completed the IM sweep tonight. Sheble, who turned heads with her 4:09 in the 400 IM earlier in the meet, shaved a few tenths off her best to win the 13-14 200 IM. She battled closely with GYWD’s Meghan Lynch, but broke ahead on the back half to win in 2:00.53 to Lynch’s 2:01.07.

That wasn’t Sheble’s first win of the night, as she’d swum the 13-14 200 back earlier. At the halfway point, Sheble was over a second behind NCAP’s Mackenzie McConagha. Sheble made her move on the back half, however, closing in 29.76 to take the win in 2:00.19 to McConagha’s 2:00.56. That was a best for Sheble by nearly a second and a half. Her sister, Caroline Sheble, rounded out the top 3 in 2:02.12.

On the men’s side, NCAP’s Sean Conway pulled off a winning double. Conway and MACH’s Casey Storch battled closely throughout the race, but Conway used his front half speed to ensure he had the edge over Storch (1:47.43) as he won it in 1:46.89. Conway returned towards the end of the session for the 200 IM. He trailed teammate Steven Thalblum up front, but came from behind on the breaststroke leg to win it in 1:49.00 to Thalblum’s 1:49.50.

14-year-old Brett Feyerick of NCAP was also a double event winner. Feyerick controlled the 13-14 100 back from start to finish, toiching over 3 seconds ahead of the field in 1:51.44. He returned shortly after for the 13-14 100 free, touching in 47.49 ahead of CPAC’s Tyler Sicignano (47.88). That was a new best for Sicignano by a second.

Additional Day 4 Highlights: