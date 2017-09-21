Dávid Földházi Returning to Train with Katinka Hosszu

With just days left before the team transfer window for professional swimmers closes on September 30th, 22-year-old Dávid Földházi has joined the Iron Aquatics PRO team, which features Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu and her husband/head coach Shane Tusup.

This will be Földházi’s second stint with the Hosszu-Tusup battery, but first with the official Iron Aquatics team, which was only established last year. When he trained with them four years ago Földházi saw success, winning a bronze medal at the 2013 European Junior Swimming Championships. More recently, he failed to make the semifinal in his signature event, the 200 back, at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“So many things have changed during these years. I feel that I’ve grown up to the task, and that now I’m ready both physically and mentally to work hard for the goals I want to reach,” he said in a press release. “There were so many questions and doubts in my head when I got in touch with Katinka and Shane again, but they were very open-minded with me.”

Földházi will join Dániel Dudás, Lazar Zlatic, Hosszu, and two additional young women to constitute the PRO group, which is advertised as a team- rather than individual-oriented program.

“I’ve been training alone my whole life, but now we do everything as a team, which is extra motivation for me,” Földházi added. Additionally, he noted that Tusup pays close attention to swimmers’ technique, rather than just assigning pure yardage.

In the short-term Földházi is eyeing the 2017 European Short Course Championships, which will begin December 13th, for his successful return to competition.