David Curtiss Drops 19.4/43.8 Sprint Free Times at Hamilton YMCA Intrasquad

Racing at a Hamilton YMCA Aquatic Club intrasquad over the weekend, 18-year-old David Curtiss swam to times of 19.48 in the 50 free and 43.82 in the 100 free.

In both events, he was just hundredths off of his lifetime bests. His best in the 50 free, 19.42, is from the 2020 Easterns Championships (typically the fastest private high school/prep school championships nationwide). In that race, he took down Ryan Murphy‘s National Independent HS Record of 19.54 from 2012. In the 100 free, he’s been 43.77, a time he also hit at Easterns in February.

Curtiss told SwimSwam that his performances over the weekend were done unshaved and untapered after a morning lift. His last official swims, per the USA Swimming database, where at a Hamilton meet on November 1, when he clocked lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:39.95), 100 IM (52.06) and 50 breast (25.66).

Below is a video of his 50 free from this past weekend.

Note: SwimSwam hand-timed to verify the time from this meet, which does not currently have results available, clocking times of 19.42, 19.37 and 19.49.

Curtiss is coming off of a huge summer of 2019 where he snagged a silver medal in the 50m free at the 2019 World Junior Championships (going 21.95 in semifinals). An NC State ’25 commit set to join the Wolfpack next fall, Curtiss should make a huge impact on their roster; before he joins the team, though, he’ll be a dark horse pick for the Olympic roster in the 50 free next summer.